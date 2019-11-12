Minnesota Public Schools Adopt CalAmp Bus Tracking App

MINNEAPOLIS and IRVINE, Calif. -- CalAmp, a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, and its subsidiary Synovia Solutions (Synovia), today announced one of Minnesota's largest school districts is adopting Here Comes The Bus. The subscriber-based solution is North America's rapidly expanding school bus tracking app designed to help families enjoy a more convenient school bus experience and stay safe during the winter weather season.

With approximately 400 bus routes serving 25,000 students daily, Minnesota Public Schools is the latest school district relying on the award-winning Here Comes The Bus app to provide real-time school bus tracking through push notifications and email alerts to help families monitor bus arrival times.

"We are pleased to be able to serve more schools and families across North America with our trusted technology that helps parents keep their children safe and enables school districts to better manage their fleets while also saving money," Michael Burdiek, president and CEO of CalAmp, said. "We will stay focused on innovations to ensure our solutions improve road safety and remain at the vanguard of what education transportation officials need to best serve their communities."

Minneapolis Public Schools have been leveraging Synovia's custom-tailored fleet management software since 2017 to help the district better manage its fleet and recently launched the Here Comes The Bus app. This extensive suite of digital tools is designed to help school districts save money, while offering safer and enhanced student transportation services.

CalAmp purchased Synovia Solutions in April 2019 and the adoption of the Here Comes The Bus app has further cemented CalAmp's position as a Software-as-a-Service mobility leader.

This new Minneapolis district joins Cobb County, GA, Fairfax County, VA, Rosemount, MN, Rome, NY and Johnston County, NC among many other large U.S. school districts that have invested in this powerful school bus tracking app in 2019.

