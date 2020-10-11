Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
Global Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Microsoft's Airband initiative shifting focus amid leadership change

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 11/10/2020
Comment (0)

Paul Garnett, the leader of Microsoft's Airband initiative, has left the company. Microsoft confirmed to Light Reading the company is "excited to soon announce an outstanding new leader" for its rural broadband expansion program.

Further, a Microsoft spokesperson said the company is now shifting the focus of its Airband program to also target broadband services in urban areas in addition to rural areas. Details remain unclear, but Microsoft officials pointed to a June post by CEO Satya Nadella addressing the company's response to racial injustice. As one of the company's many moves on this issue, Nadella said Microsoft would work on expanding broadband services to people of color in urban areas.

"We will help expand access to broadband and devices for communities of color and the key institutions that support them in major urban centers, by working with carriers, OEMs, our own hardware team, refurbishers, and nonprofits to enrich low-cost broadband access by providing affordable PCs and Microsoft software," Nadella wrote. "We'll work to ensure these services can be put to effective use to improve people's lives, with a focus on telehealth services and educational offerings. Backed by public advocacy, we'll start by focusing on six cities that currently confront the largest urban broadband gaps."

Garnett joined Microsoft more than a decade ago, and during the past five years led the company's Airband Initiative. The initiative officially launched in 2017 with the goal of bringing broadband connectivity to 2 million people in the US by July 2022, a goal the company later raised to 3 million people in the US – and an additional 40 million across the globe – by the same deadline.

Paul Garnett, ex-leader of Microsoft's Airband initiative (Source: Vernonburg Group)
Paul Garnett, ex-leader of Microsoft's Airband initiative
(Source: Vernonburg Group)

In September, Microsoft noted that the FCC still counts more than 18 million people in the US without access to broadband, while Microsoft itself counts fully 157.3 million people in the US who don't have Internet access at broadband speeds.

Microsoft's Airband effort essentially looks to create an ecosystem around rural broadband services, connecting vendors, customers and technology providers with business models – sometimes with Microsoft funding and sometimes without. Projects often leverage TV White Spaces (TVWS) spectrum, which consists of unused broadcasting frequencies between television channels. "TVWS is cheaper and faster to deploy compared to traditional fiber, and it can travel long distances and transmit through forested terrain," Microsoft argues.

That's noteworthy considering the FCC recently voted to expand broadband services in rural and underserved communities using TVWS spectrum.

According to Microsoft, its Airband Initiative currently has projects in 25 states and territories, and has so far connected 1.5 million people in the US to the Internet.

Garnett, for his part, announced a month ago his departure from Microsoft and the subsequent launch of his Vernonburg Group consulting firm, which helps "corporate, non-profit, and government clients close the global broadband connectivity gap," he wrote on LinkedIn. "Now more than ever, we believe that affordable broadband access should be a human right."

Garnett said several other executives would work with him at Vernonburg Group, including two from TVWS equipment and services vendor Adaptrum.

Interestingly, Garnett hinted at the potential for additional government funding for rural broadband, partly driven by a pandemic that has forced people to work and school from home.

"I argue that COVID-19 relief and infrastructure legislation should provide funding for the creation of a rural-by-design connectivity technology ecosystem, which would further the complementary goals of reducing the cost of extending broadband networks to unserved and unserved communities across the US, save billions of dollars in universal service subsidies over time, and increase US global competitiveness in markets where most of the world's unconnected people reside," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Garnett also voiced support for an AT&T proposal to use money from Congressional appropriations for rural broadband instead of the current Universal Service Fund, which collects money for rural broadband projects from network operators' existing telecom customers.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Webinar: The Rise of Automation and Orchestration in Service Provider Networks
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Nokia Experience in 5G IMPACT Brochure
Nokia WING and 5G
HOW IS RPA+AI TRANSFORMING TELECOMMUNICATIONS?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE