MetTel's Max Silber on keeping IoT simple with managed services

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Max Silber, VP of mobility and IoT for MetTel, discussed new managed services for enterprises that the MSP has recently launched, such as its Laptop-as-a-Service platform. He explained the importance of simplifying the customer experience for IoT and managed services for enterprises. Silber also provided an update on MetTel's Single SIM service and shared his thoughts on what the convergence of wired and wireless networks means for the industry at large.

Here are a few topics we covered:

MetTel's Laptop-as-a-Service platform (01:13)

MetTel's approach to IoT and the company's Single SIM service (04:11)

Convergence of wired and wireless networks (06:51)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading