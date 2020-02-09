Mechanicsville Telephone Company transforms into smart home service provider with Adtran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced at its 2020 Virtual CONNECT Press & Analyst Event that Mechanicsville Telephone Company (Mechanicsville Telephone) selected Adtran's Mosaic Subscriber Suite of management software and subscriber insight tools to transform into a Smart Home digital service provider and create new opportunities for revenue. Adtran is enabling Mechanicsville Telephone to improve the subscriber experience, ease demands on customer service teams, expand its service portfolio and attract new business.

"Adtran's TA5000 fiber access platform has supported our network for many years, so I was excited to learn that the Mosaic Subscriber Suite could support our Smart Home service goals," said Hans Arwine, General Manager at Mechanicsville Telephone. "Adtran continues to prove to be the right partner for us. Once we deploy an Adtran Wi-Fi device into a customer's home, they have more signal coverage, increased internet speed and overall better Wi-Fi performance in their entire home, not just part of it. This has reduced truck rolls and made our customers almost silent. That makes a huge difference with a small team like ours. With this Adtran solution, we have a steady stream of positive feedback from our customers, which is the best sign of great customer experience."

Mechanicsville Telephone currently delivers residential services to a network of 1,200 subscribers in Eastern Iowa. In order to meet evolving networking needs, it wanted to add advanced whole-home Wi-Fi services to its portfolio. Like many independent operators, it has a small team of service technicians, so it needed to invest in a platform that is easy to deploy and can proactively manage network issues, therefore reducing truck rolls. Adtran's Mosaic Customer Experience, powered by Plume, enables Mechanicsville Telephone to offer AI-driven, whole-home Wi-Fi services, including security to protect every device, guest access, parental controls and motion detection. To date, it has installed 80 locations and plans to accelerate its FTTH rollout by adding at least 20 locations each week through the end of 2020.

In addition, Mechanicsville Telephone is using Adtran's Mosaic Subscriber Suite, which offers the right mix of insight, management and analytics to make device installation, activation and service restoration easier, while improving the subscriber experience. Mosaic Subscriber Suite enables Mechanicsville Telephone to be proactive by offering remote monitoring and end-to-end provisioning, as well as in-home Wi-Fi channel utilization, signal strength and network healing. For Mechanicsville Telephone, that means more time is given back to its team, opening new opportunities to grow its business. In fact, it is are already looking to rollout services in the surrounding Cedar Rapids area, as well as address new markets, like offering smart devices and services to local businesses.

"It can be challenging to maintain high broadband performance while also optimizing the customer experience. Adtran is committed to developing solutions that enable service providers of any size or location to create competitive service offerings that address subscriber demands," said Rob Snyder, Director of Product Marketing at Adtran. "Our Mosaic Subscriber Suite features proactive technologies that can resolve service issues before a customer calls. This enables service providers, like Mechanicsville Telephone, to reduce subscriber churn and spend their resources building their businesses, rather than maintaining network equipment."

