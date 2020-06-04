MaxLinear to acquire Intel's Home Gateway Platform Division

CARLSBAD, Calif. – MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, announced today that MaxLinear and its wholly owned subsidiary have entered into a definitive agreement with Intel Corporation under which MaxLinear would, subject to customary closing conditions, acquire Intel's Home Gateway Platform Division assets in an all-cash, asset transaction valued at $150 million. The Home Gateway Platform Division comprises Wi-Fi Access Points, Ethernet and Home Gateway SoC products deployed across operator and retail markets.

The acquisition will enable MaxLinear to complement its existing portfolio, bringing together a complete and scalable platform of connectivity and access solutions for its customers across target end-markets, as well as creating potential new revenue opportunities in adjacent target end-markets. MaxLinear expects initially to add approximately $60 million to $70 million in quarterly revenue, and the acquisition is expected to be accretive to MaxLinear's non-GAAP earnings, in the first full quarter post close.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to financing contingencies.

"Intel and MaxLinear have a strong track record of collaboration to deliver gateway platforms for the home, and I'm confident this will be a seamless transition for our mutual customers and employees," said Weng Kuan Tan, general manager of the Home Gateway Platform Division and corporate Vice President of the Client Computing Group at Intel. "It will also allow Intel's Client Computing Group to focus on our vision of delivering PC platforms that power every person's greatest contribution while having no impact on Intel's Internet of Things Group or Intel's Network Platform Group."

GCA Advisors, LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to MaxLinear, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is acting as counsel for MaxLinear. MUFG and Wells Fargo are providing committed debt financing for the transaction.

