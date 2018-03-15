Cox Joins IoT Race With Cox2M

& cplSiteName &

ATLANTA -- Cox Communications today announced the launch of Cox2M, the company’s new connected asset services business line.

Via its core broadband telecom services, Cox connects more than six million people and businesses to the things they care about most. Cox2M unleashes even greater potential of a connected world by giving businesses and cities the data and tools they need to improve processes, resulting in operational efficiencies and better customer experiences.

Cox2M solutions provide a turnkey ability to monitor and track commercial assets, enabling customers to connect nearly any asset, anywhere: inventory, equipment or infrastructure, everything from cars to power lines. Customers can then easily monitor the location, condition and status of their assets and receive real-time intelligence and notifications of any issues, facilitating frictionless interactions among people and things.

“Cox connects millions of people and businesses today, and we’re constantly thinking about how to deliver powerful new outcomes through that experience,” said Sujata Gosalia, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Cox Communications. “With Cox2M, we will play an even more significant role in supporting the smart businesses and smart cities of the future.”

Cox Automotive is an early adopter of Cox2M Connected Asset Services. Manheim is using a custom Cox2M application that delivers real-time tracking of vehicles across auction lots. The solution was piloted last year and will now be implemented across the U.S. and Canada to connect more than 500,000 vehicles. This is currently the largest LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) commercial IoT deployment in North America. Other Cox Automotive brands are also considering the platform for additional applications.

“Simply put, Cox2M will improve how Manheim, and potentially other Cox Automotive brands, do business,” said Sandy Schwartz, president of Cox Automotive. “Connected devices are transforming entire sectors, including the automotive industry, and Cox2M gives us access to real-time data that lets us work smarter and create a better customer experience.”

Custom asset management solutions can be tailored to meet the needs of multiple industries, including:

  • Transportation, fleet management
  • Cities and campuses
  • Energy companies, utilities
  • Agriculture
  • Retail
  • Real Estate

    • Cox2M provides sensors that collect data from a variety of connected assets and enable organizations to track, monitor and manage these mobile and fixed assets at a lower cost. The platform bundles connectivity, hardware and software into one cohesive package, which eliminates the need for organizations to manage multiple vendor relationships. Cox2M is an open solution that easily integrates into an organization’s existing systems and processes, creating a seamless IoT (Internet of Things) experience. The solution includes advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities to provide real-time customer insights that inform business and operational decisions.

    Cox2M was incubated in Cox’s New Growth organization over the last two years and is led by Cox Communications Executive Director Barak Weinisman. For more information, visit Cox2M’s website.

