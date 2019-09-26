& cplSiteName &

Amazon Intros 'Sidewalk' Protocol for Low-Power IoT Networks

Dan Jones
9/26/2019

Amazon revealed "Sidewalk," a 900MHz-based low power wireless area network (LPWAN) protocol to connect trackers, sensors, lightbulbs and other IoT devices.

Amazon says that Sidewalk, which was unveiled on Wednesday, will have more range than Bluetooth and use less power than 5G.

Amazon introduced Sidewalk at its annual hardware conference in Seattle. The company is testing the protocol in Los Angeles, sending Sidewalk-enabled devices to 700 employees of its subsidiary Ring. The company claims the network now covers the whole Los Angeles Basin.

"We're going to build a reference design called Ring Fetch -- a dog tracker that will use Sidewalk and ping you if your dog leaves a certain perimeter," said Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices for Amazon at the event Wednesday. "This will be coming next year," he added.

Amazon's wireless dog-tracker is a proof of concept for the Sidewalk wireless IoT protocol.
Amazon's wireless dog-tracker is a proof of concept for the Sidewalk wireless IoT protocol.

Limp promised more details on Sidewalk soon.

Why this matters
The Sidewalk protocol will be a rival to other LPWAN offerings like NB-IoT and Sigfox. Like the Sigfox protocol in the US, Sidewalk uses the ISM 900MHz unlicensed band. NB-IoT uses licensed spectrum.

Amazon has been edging more and more into telco-related technology. Amazon's Kuiper Systems is a planned satellite-based mobile broadband system and Terragraph is a last mile wireless technology.

Related posts:

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
October 29, 2019
IoT, 5G, Security, and RoI
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G + Cloud + AI + Ecosystem, Opening New World of Video
By Samuel Chen, President, Cloud & Data Center Marketing, Huawei
Why Are Governments Around the World Subsidizing 5G?
By Paul Zhou, FromGeek.com, for Huawei
Edge Computing, the Next Great IT Revolution
By Rajesh Gadiyar, Vice President & CTO, Network & Custom Logic Group, Intel Corp
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows