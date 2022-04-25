Lucid Drone to use T-Mobile's network

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that Lucid Drone Technologies has chosen the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of IoT connectivity and management for their fleet of industrial spraying drones. Together, Lucid Drone Technologies and T-Mobile are collaborating to put maintenance teams and exterior cleaning companies out of harm's way using drone technology for high-risk facilities maintenance work like exterior soft-wash cleaning and high-rise window washing. The companies also plan to leverage T-Mobile's industry-leading 5G network in the future to fly drones beyond line-of-sight and power more data-intensive capabilities like video streaming.

A game changer for safety of maintenance teams

Commercial property management firms and developers make significant investments to keep maintenance teams safe. Expensive liability insurance premiums and equipment fees have facilities leaders looking for new and cost-effective solutions. Enter industrial spraying drone pioneer Lucid Drone Technologies and the Un-carrier to deliver a game changer — drones equipped to clean exterior building surfaces and windows.

The next generation of Lucid Drone Technologies industrial spraying drones, powered by T-Mobile for Business, can perform exterior washing for commercial building surfaces and windows, including outdoor stadiums and arenas, hotels, and university structures. That means maintenance teams can steer clear of some high-risk tasks, keeping them safer and focused on other mission critical work.

IoT driving the future of industrial spraying drone technology

T-Mobile's network powers critical capabilities for Lucid Drone Technologies industrial spraying drones such as real-time sharing of flight data, battery utilization information, hardware diagnostics, and delivery of firmware and software updates. Additionally, T-Mobile Control Center will give Lucid Drone Technologies the ability to view and manage the connectivity of their industrial spraying drones. With the automation and provisioning capabilities of T-Mobile's IoT platform, Lucid Drone Technologies can easily accelerate deployment of their growing fleet. Lucid Drone Technologies will have near real-time visibility to all their industrial spraying drones with the ability to monitor network conditions and device behavior with T-Mobile Control Center.

Initially, T-Mobile for Business will deliver 4G LTE connectivity to Lucid Drone Technologies industrial spraying drones, providing a reliable connection nationwide. Lucid Drone Technologies expects to utilize the Un-carrier's 5G network in the near future for advanced use cases such as network operations center access, live streaming video and remote piloting. As Americas largest and fastest 5G network T-Mobile is poised to push IoT to its full potential and catapult adoption — paving the way for new drone applications that rely on low-latency, high-speed data, and real-time location and proximity-based services.

"At Lucid Drone Technologies, we are committed to providing robotic solutions that allow our customers to complete jobs that were once dull, dirty, and dangerous in a safer, faster, and smarter way," said Andrew Ashur, CEO, Lucid Drone Technologies. "T-Mobile not only allows us to provide our customers with the highest quality of real-time support and connectivity today, but they also have impressive 5G capabilities that allow us to push the frontier limits of responsible robotics."

"Lucid Drone Technologies is a great example of a customer using originality and new technology to solve complicated problems," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "It's not very often that you get to collaborate with these kinds of thinkers, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to offer our technology to help bring their vision to life."

