Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Leading Lights 2020 finalists: Most innovative IoT/M2M strategy

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 7/21/2020
Comment (0)

With the COVID-19 pandemic dominating the headlines, it's easy to forget that less menacing topics like the Internet of Things were once the talk of the tech world. But, even though IoT may have faded somewhat from view, it still represents a promising and growing, albeit constantly challenging, market for communications service providers and tech vendors alike.

As in previous years, companies with broad, integrated strategies that focus on making IoT simpler stand out in this category. The five finalists for Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy this year are:

  • Aptilo Networks
  • F-Secure (with Windstream and Actiontec)
  • Incognito Software
  • Plume (with Armstrong)
  • ZTE

The Leading Lights winners, and the identities of this year's Light Reading Hall of Fame inductees, will be announced online, on August 21, during a special video presentation on www.lightreading.com, one month before the start of the Big 5G Event.

Here's a closer look at the five companies that made the shortlist for Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy:

Aptilo Networks: Aptilo IoT Connectivity Control Service
Aptilo Networks created its Aptilo IoT CCS to add a flexible IoT connectivity control and security layer on top of any current and future mobile core. The idea behind it is to enable mobile operators to deliver IoT connectivity services to their customers around the world in days rather than months, at a fraction of the alternative cost.

Delivered as a service on Amazon AWS, the Aptilo IoT CCS relies on a multitenancy virtual access point name (APN) to simplify the set-up of individual private APNs for each customer. Thanks to this structure, mobile operators can connect just one standard APN to the CCS to serve all their customers linking through standard virtual private networks (VPNs). Plus, using the same APN, customers can add international mobile network operator (MNO) partners and offer global connectivity by localizing eSIM (eUICC) over the air.

Aptilo says it developed the system after one of its mobile customers "approached us in frustration" because "they could not deliver the IoT connectivity services they needed." The customer complained that there were "too many limitations in the mobile core," including no simple way to offer private APNs at scale, an inability to offer IoT security services beyond APNs, the impossibility of automatically onboarding customers, the inability of customers to manage their own security and connectivity policies, the inability to set unique security and connectivity policies per customer and the difficulty of bringing global IoT connectivity without roaming. The IoT CCS is designed to resolve all these issues.

F-Secure (with Windstream and Actiontec): Kinetic Secure
F-Secure delivers key security components for Kinetic Secure, a broader service that integrates network, cloud and router security and endpoint protection for the connected home, IoT and on-the-go connections. Already deployed by Windstream, Kinetic Secure is a cloud-based platform designed to deliver fast, secure Wi-Fi and protect customers from advanced cyber threats.

F-Secure, a cybersecurity supplier, has contributed its SENSE solution to the overall Kinetic Secure package. Bundled with the Optim Managed Service Assurance Platform from Actiontec, a connected home device manufacturer, SENSE uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a secure network for the home and protect every device connected to it, including vulnerable IoT devices, automatically without the customer having to do anything.

F-Secure says its security software provides endpoint protection as well as gateway-level security for the entire home, along with additional functionality (like parental controls and mobile device management) integrated with Kinetic's's new managed Wi-Fi service. Its features are integrated into the Optim platform and the Optim agent that resides in the home gateway or router, enabling Windstream to activate security services on any Optim-enabled gateway without having to upgrade the firmware or swap out hardware. Because they're hardware agnostic, Optim's agent and SENSE are also now running on various other Wi-Fi routers and gateways.

Incognito Software: Enterprise IoT Device Management and Data Collection
With industry analysts forecasting up to 4 billion M2M connections by 2022, CSPs have an opportunity to reach well beyond their SIM-based connectivity business models and further monetize IoT services. But, to do so, providers must manage stringent service-level agreements (SLAs) and deliver quality experiences in a cost-effective way, preferably by using a remote device-management model to handle all IoT devices, sensors and gateways.

Incognito seeks to aid this cause with an Enterprise IoT Device Management solution designed to equip operators with comprehensive device-management functions -- including device diagnostics, device discovery and zero-touch provisioning – so they can rapidly integrate, onboard, update firmware, and remotely manage and configure IoT devices/sensors. The vendor says its software platform "addresses any network access type, supports any vendor equipment type and features extensive process automation to provide a future-proof approach."

Incognito boasts that its solution also offers operational efficiencies for customer care and network operations teams by serving multiple business verticals from a common unified platform, minimizing IoT service silos. The company also asserts that its platform can be deployed in weeks, delivering a time-to-market advantage over competitors.

Plume (with Armstrong)
Smart homes just keep getting smarter as service providers deliver faster and faster speeds to subscribers and consumers load up with more and more connected devices. Given these trends, which have only been accelerated by COVID-19, the need keeps growing for more intelligent management of the increasingly complex connected home.

With that in mind, Plume's latest smart home product seeks to deliver improved connectivity within the home, enhanced IoT security and better, more personalized Wi-Fi experiences. Designed particularly for Zoom subscribers, the software app offers: AI-powered Wi-Fi to automatically monitor, adjust and optimize the home network for each device; advanced user controls for managing guest and child access, setting up profiles and pausing Internet access on specific devices; AI smarts to automatically detect and prevent security threats, customize content access and block unwanted ads on any device; and a feature that enables wireless devices to work in tandem to detect movement in the home and generate alerts.

Fresh off securing an umbrella carriage deal with the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), Plume has signed up a number of North American and European service providers for its smart-home products. The list includes the Armstrong Group, a midsized cable operator in the Northeast US that has rolled out the latest service and says the product has already boosted its customers' QoE while cutting the number of broadband-related service calls and truck rolls.

ZTE: IoT Converged 5G Messaging
At ZTE, just about everything revolves around 5G wireless technology these days. So it's no great surprise that the big Chinese vendor has an IoT entry geared towards improving 5G messaging this year.

ZTE's IoT Converged Messaging Solution aims to enable IoT terminals to both send and receive messages, use a variety of wireless platforms and frequencies and communicate with Rich Communication Suite (RCS) and Chatbots of MaaP (Messaging as a Platform). All message services can be converged and managed by one 5G Messaging Server Ccenter, which is designed to enable improved handling and delivery efficiency, unified storage, unified maintenance and more seamless interconnection.

Using this technology, ZTE says it hopes to accelerate the spread of massive IoT terminals and improve "people's lives, work and entertainment." The vendor is now working with China Mobile on a commercial project to deliver live 5G messaging services to all the carrier's subscribers, starting this summer.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 22, 2020 Building the Road to the Network Edge: A Look at Container Innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE