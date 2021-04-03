Las Vegas teams with Cox2M on IoT-based traffic management pilot

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA – Today, Cox Communications announced it has initiated a pilot partnership with the city of Las Vegas to trial its smart curbside management solution from Cox2M, aimed at reducing downtown traffic congestion.

The goal of the Las Vegas pilot is to reduce traffic congestion in downtown Las Vegas. Covering six parking spots along the sidewalk adjacent to the 100 block of Main Street are two digital kiosks that utilize video analytics and smart parking technology to better manage active curb loading zones for taxis and rideshares, making conditions safer for visitors and pedestrians.

Video analytics from devices along the curb will capture vehicle and license plate information and send utilization data to the kiosks to kick off a countdown timer. If a vehicle remains in the loading zone after the countdown ends, the system reports the incident directly to the city, ensuring a constant flow of traffic.

On the backend, the Cox platform provides cloud processing of traffic flow information, an on-screen interface to display vehicle information, and an online portal to report traffic flows and pedestrian counts.

Additionally, Cox Media explores the placement of advertisements on the kiosks and how that can provide local businesses with brand presence in vibrant downtown Las Vegas.

After weeks of successful testing, installation is completed. The six-month pilot began recently in early March, with the potential to resume upon successful operation.

