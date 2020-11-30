Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Kymeta announces new satellite-cellular offerings

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/30/2020
Comment (0)

REDMOND, Wash. – Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com)—the communications company making mobile global—announced that the Kymeta u8 and Kymeta Connect are available for government and commercial purchase after November 30, 2020, unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity and cellular networks to satisfy the overwhelming demand for communications on the move.

Kymeta's next-generation solutions are built for mobility and designed to meet the needs of global defense agencies, government, first responders, and commercial customers. Kymeta's products and services have been field deployed for three years and the demand for the Kymeta u8 presales has already exceeded expectations. With the introduction of the Kymeta u8, the company has meaningfully increased antenna throughput and significantly reduced the total cost of ownership. Kymeta's new products and services offer a breakthrough in performance, ease of use, and affordability, and it anticipates that these solutions will further enhance its position in both commercial and government markets, further increasing its lead over competitive offerings.

"Government and military need the most reliable and seamless connectivity to safely fulfill their missions," said Walter Berger, Kymeta President, and COO. "These men and women often go to the most remote or disaster-stricken areas of the world, and they need reliable communications to rescue lives, keep property safe, and complete missions. Our government, military, and commercial customers trust Kymeta solutions. The enhanced performance of the u8 is helping our customers make fast, easy, and reliable mission-critical communications on the move a reality."

The launch of Kymeta's next-generation solutions builds on the successful deployment of our beta program earlier this year to facilitate real-world testing. The testing demonstrated throughputs of over 45Mbps in land mobile environment with large scan-off angles of over 50 degrees which is a remarkable achievement for such a low power (<150W) electronically steered antenna platform. The u8 was tested in regions around the world including North America, APAC, and Europe, in a variety of conditions confirming that the product can be operated with confidence even under the most trying scenarios.

"My team works in some of the most densely populated, rugged, and steep forest terrain in the U.S.," said Tim Dunfee, Deputy Forest Fire Chief, U.S. Forest Service. "There are places across our varied terrain that have been engulfed by fires and communications cell towers that have been destroyed causing loss of all communications. When we tested Kymeta's solutions, we could use FaceTime and make voice calls for the first time. We now have a Kymeta antenna installed on one of our vehicles and deploy it to every forest fire because we know it has reliable communications wherever it goes."

The Kymeta u8 covers the full Ku-band and is designed to be LEO upgradeable. The u8 is available as an antenna, an ODU (with no modem), and a turnkey terminal with embedded satellite modem, cellular modem, and SD-WAN capabilities. The Kymeta terminals are easy to set up and they acquire service within minutes of being powered. Also coming soon is a transportable configuration called the u8 GO, which is ideal for rapid deployments. The u8 GO will enable safe transport with a hardened case for protection and provides a built-in car mount to support easy operations on the pause and on the move.

Combining the u8 with Kymeta's hybrid satellite-cellular connectivity services, Kymeta Connect transforms the purchase and consumption of mobile data delivering a complete end-to-end solution with a best-in-industry customer experience. The all-inclusive hybrid satellite-cellular connectivity, global support, and network services package start at $999 per month.

Kymeta Connect is powered by a virtual architecture consisting of an operational stack that connects remote terminals to managed satellite and cellular services, integrates a state-of-the-art digital back office for service and subscription management, and includes an operations and care element to deliver an excellent customer experience. These services are augmented with a unique application called Access which simplifies the control, management, and monitoring of all hardware and connectivity solutions. The newly announced app is available for download through the Apple and Google Play stores. Today, Kymeta Access can be used on a tablet or through a web-based portal to interact with hardware, data, customer care, and subscription services.

Kymeta expects to further accelerate its new product development and commercialization of its next-generation solutions and looks forward to sharing more in 2021.

Kymeta

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Webinar: The Rise of Automation and Orchestration in Service Provider Networks
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Nokia Experience in 5G IMPACT Brochure
Nokia WING and 5G
HOW IS RPA+AI TRANSFORMING TELECOMMUNICATIONS?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 3, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
4G/5G FWA Industry Summit Reveals Continued Market Traction By Huawei
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE