Kudelski Group & u-Blox Team on Secure Connectivity

5/22/2018
CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and THALWIL, Switzerland -- The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, and u blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today announced the signing of an MOU to bring premium-grade security to IoT devices.

Kudelski and u blox agreed to collaborate toward integrating the Kudelski IoT Security Suite into multiple u-blox product lines, thereby providing field-proven security technologies to empower businesses to sustainably secure their digital transformation, and optional services enabling further business growth.

“Digital transformation and IoT projects can only achieve their objectives if security is designed from the start, and a long-term, security lifecycle management approach is taken,” said Jean-Michel Puiatti, senior vice president of IoT at Kudelski “u blox has pioneered positioning, connectivity and short range communications solutions that underpin the connected Internet of Things. By establishing this relationship with them, we will work together to enable business owners to securely drive new business models, features, efficiency and data analytics.”

Integration of Kudelski technology into u blox modules will enable premium device protection and security lifecycle management including secure firmware over the air upgrades (FOTA), but also secure communications and application data protection.

From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

