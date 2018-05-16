Kudelski Group & u-Blox Team on Secure Connectivity

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and THALWIL, Switzerland -- The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, and u blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today announced the signing of an MOU to bring premium-grade security to IoT devices.

Kudelski and u blox agreed to collaborate toward integrating the Kudelski IoT Security Suite into multiple u-blox product lines, thereby providing field-proven security technologies to empower businesses to sustainably secure their digital transformation, and optional services enabling further business growth.

“Digital transformation and IoT projects can only achieve their objectives if security is designed from the start, and a long-term, security lifecycle management approach is taken,” said Jean-Michel Puiatti, senior vice president of IoT at Kudelski “u blox has pioneered positioning, connectivity and short range communications solutions that underpin the connected Internet of Things. By establishing this relationship with them, we will work together to enable business owners to securely drive new business models, features, efficiency and data analytics.”

Integration of Kudelski technology into u blox modules will enable premium device protection and security lifecycle management including secure firmware over the air upgrades (FOTA), but also secure communications and application data protection.

Kudelski Group

u-Blox AG