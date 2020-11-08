ioXt Alliance reveals first wave of certified devices

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – The ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, announced today that major technology companies and manufacturers including Google, T-Mobile, Silicon Labs and more, certified a wide range of devices through the ioXt Alliance Certification Program. Devices certified secure by the ioXt Alliance include cell phones, smart home, lighting controls, IoT Bluetooth, smart retail, portable medical, pet trackers, routers and automotive technology.

The ioXt Alliance is backed by the biggest names in tech and is the only organization positioned to handle the rapidly increasing demand for IoT device certifications that meet security requirements across every product category. With major manufacturers and tech disruptors on their board, membership growing and four Authorized Labs as exclusive test providers, the ioXt Alliance continues to pave the way in defining industry-led global security standards that can be tested at scale. Focused on security, upgradability and transparency, the ioXt Certification Program evaluates a device against each of the eight ioXt pledge principles with clear guidelines for quantifying the appropriate level of security needed for a specific device within a product category. Evaluations against the ioXt Pledge are done via manufacturer attestation or through the ioXt Alliance Authorized Labs which include Bureau Veritas - 7layers, DEKRA and NCC Group. Each have a deep history in compliance and security testing expertise at a global scale, are well-versed in the definition of the ioXt Alliance security standards and provide the third-party validation of device test results that ensure all devices are cybersafe. Devices then receive the ioXt SmartCert after meeting or exceeding the requirements in its designated product category.

Devices certified by the ioXt Alliance include:

Smart Home

DSR Corporation Flyfish Gateway

T-Mobile Home Internet Gateway

T-Mobile SyncUP Pets

Smart Building

Acuity Brands nLight ECLYPSE™ Lighting Controller

LEEDARSON Tunable White Bulb

Connected Automotive

T-Mobile SyncUP Drive

Bluetooth Connectivity

Silicon Labs xG22 Thunderboard (Smart Home, Smart Retail, Portable Medical)

Cellular/Mobile

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4 XL

