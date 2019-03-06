Monaco Telecom & Huawei Sign New Agreement on IoT

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by Martin Peronnet, General Manager of Monaco Telecom and Weiliang Shi, General Manager of Huawei France during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

This new strategic partnership aims to accelerate deployment of “Smart City” services in the the Principality, in line with the “5G Smart Nation” project decided by Monaco.

Specifically, Monaco Telecom and Huawei will work closely together to develop technology and marketing solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and the cloud in order to offer a wide range of services for the benefit of Monaco residents.

In particular, Monaco Telecom will be able to rely on Huawei's 5G and NB-IoT networks deployed in the Principality of Monaco and on the test Cloud platform based in Dusseldorf in Germany, the next step consisting to deploy a dedicated platform in the Principality.

The agreement is following the global partnership initiated in 2012 between the Monaco operator and Huawei which has already allowed the launch of the first fixed 1Gpbs service in the world in 2016 and mobile in 2017. In September 2018, the two companies signed an agreement to make Monaco the first country fully covered by the 5G. “Huawei is a historical technology partner of Monaco Telecom. This new agreement is a new step for our cooperation. We are very proud to help develop new major technological innovations serving businesses and Monaco residents to make the Pincipality a truly 5G “Smart” Nation”, said Weiliang Shi, General Manager of Huawei France.

“We are particularly pleased that Huawei continues to choose Monaco to deploy its latest technologies. The Principality is ground for innovation, which is now leading its digital transformation. It is very important to be able to rely on our major partners to succeed at this stage and offer high-performance services to residents, to the businesses, and to Government services”, said Martin Péronnet, General Manager of Monaco Telecom.

