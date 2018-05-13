Leading Lights 2018 Finalists: Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy (Service Provider)

Carriers want to profit from the Internet of Things (IoT) but developing services for IoT requires flexibility, expandability and scale.

This can be seen in the shortlisted service providers for the Leading Lights category Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy (Service Provider): AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Cubic Telecom .

So, let's run down the shortlist:

AT&T -- Multi-Network Connect This AT&T IoT Cloud platform is aiming to be the endpoint controller of everything. It aims to let enterprises manage various IoT devices across multiple operator netwirks, and multiple network types, including 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, Low-Power Wide Area (LPWA) and satellite networks.

Perhaps even more importantly for businesses, the system allows companies one platform to manage all the IoT endpoints that are out there across multiple and disparate networks.

Cubic Telecom -- P.180 Connectivity This Irish IoT specialist has created a worldwide connectivity platform for Panasonic, to support enterprises using its P.180 "Toughbooks" and tablets, that can ensure predictable pricing and no roaming fees for companies using the service. It works in more than 180 countries around the world, connecting with nearly 25 operators.

The connectivity platform is based on Cubic's Multi-IMSI single-SIM technology, which enables the multi-operator support. The platform already supports 60 4G LTE networks and Cubic has been working on supporting 5G as those networks arrive in 2019 and beyond.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading