& cplSiteName &
Video

IoT from Concept to Reality

4/3/2018
50%
50%
DigitalRoute CTO Stephen Bryant tackles the reality of IOT: What are the infrastructure demands of deploying IoT-based business models? Will legacy infrastructure provide the necessary support? What opportunities does IoT hold for your business and what steps do you need to take to get in position to leverage them?
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Microsoft Pushes Cloud & AI Even Harder
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Ticketmaster Network Guy Sings 'The Public Cloud Song' – Really
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/30/2018
Docker Co-Founder Hykes Takes a Hike
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Watch Out Telcos, There's a New Muni Broadband Wave on the Horizon
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/30/2018
AT&T Wants a Mobile 5G Test in Burbank
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 3/30/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives