Eurobites: Vodafone Hooks Up With ARM on IoT

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Openet teams up with Samsung on 5G packet core; Ericsson loses revenue assurance element of VEON contract; former Gigaclear CEO launches Zzoomm network.
Vodafone has used this week's Mobile World Congress to expand on its existing relationship with chipmaker ARM, reaching an agreement that the pair hope will provide enterprises targeting the Internet of Things market with a programmable, connected system on chip designs that do away with the need for traditional SIM cards. The partnership, combining ARM's Kigen iSIM chip design with Vodafone's global IoT network, will, says Vodafone, allow for remote provisioning for devices using NB-IoT and LTE-M technologies.
Also teaming up are Dublin-based Openet and Samsung Electronics: The Irish BSS vendor will supply the South Korean giant with its policy and charging platform as part of an "ecosystem" of 5G packet core products.
VEON, the Amsterdam-headquartered but Russia-focused operator, has revised its contract with Ericsson, "releasing" the Swedish vendor from the part of the deal that covered the delivery of the Full Stack Revenue Manager Solution. As a result of this revision, VEON will receive $350 million from Ericsson during the first half of 2019. The Swedish vendor announced earlier this year that it had abandoned the development of its Revenue Manager solution and would take a significant financial hit as a result. (See Ericsson Will Take $860M Hit to Prop Up Digital Services.)
Matthew Hare, who launched the Gigaclear UK rural fiber network in 2010, has a new venture to announce: Zzoomm is a full fiber network that will target towns and suburbs across the UK, going after those homes that, says Hare in a statement, "are still blighted by ageing copper infrastructure."
Orange, in tandem with the members of the FLY-LION3 consortium, has completed the deployment of a new, 400km subsea connection between Mayotte and Grande Momore, two islands in the Indian Ocean. The FLY-LION3 will benefit from wavelength division multiplexing technology, which enables each fiber pair to reach a maximum capacity of 20 x 100 Gbit/s.
Nokia is to trial various 5G technologies with Korea Telecom, including network functions virtualization and network slicing, in a bid to develop new applications for KT's enterprise customers. The trials are scheduled to take place in Seoul later this year.
Separately, the Finnish vendor has announced that it is joining Facebook's Express Wi-Fi Technology Partner ecosystem, making its AirScale WiFi platform available to service providers taking part in the initiative.
HERE Technologies, the navigation services company that used to be part of Nokia but is now owned by a consortium of German carmakers, has joined forces with NavInfo to offer its services in China, Reuters reports.