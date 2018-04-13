Eurobites: Telia Hooks Up With Microsoft for IoT

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Tele2 flashes its green credentials; Nokia teams up with OSIsoft; media bigwig supports Fox/Sky deal.
Nordic operator Telia is teaming up with Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) to beef up its presence in the IoT market, with the operator basing its IoT platform on the Microsoft Azure cloud offering. Telia, which says that, together, the partners can "meet any type of IoT need, ranging from basic device connectivity, to tailored customer solutions with data analytics and storage," will be looking to sell IoT services to customers in the Nordic and Baltic countries.
Telia's Nordic rival Tele2 AB (Nasdaq: TLTO) has declared itself the most energy-efficient operator in Sweden, after having implemented a number of energy-saving measures across its network, such as actively switching off its basestations' power amplifiers when they are not being used. This was a move made in combination with Telenor ASA (Nasdaq: TELN), with whom it shares a 4G network.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has signed an agreement with California-based OSisoft, committing to combine the Finnish giant's LTE-based digital automation cloud knowhow with OSIsoft's data infrastructure technologies to offer enterprises a "powerful infrastructure for predictive maintenance and improved communication." Nokia cites the energy sector as a possible application area for the twin offering, with companies using the technology combination to, for example, predict mechanical problems inside wind turbines.
Lord Grade, an eminent, cigar-puffing figure from the UK broadcasting world, has written to the Competition & Markets Authority offering his backing to 21st Century Fox 's proposed takeover of Sky (NYSE, London: SKY). As the Daily Telegraph reports, Lord Grade said there were now "no credible grounds remaining on which this transaction could be prohibited," adding that "existing concerns raised about behavioural remedies per se are now answered and therefore irrelevant." (See Eurobites: EU Gives Blessing to Fox-Sky Deal.)
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.