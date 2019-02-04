Eurobites: T-Systems, SAP Cozy Up in the Cloud

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson and ABB make it official; Openet appoints new man in Asia-Pacific; ETSI issues standards for digital signatures on mobile devices.
T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom's IT systems subsidiary, has connected its cloud-based IoT platform to that of SAP, the German enterprise software giant. This, says, Deutsche Telekom, enables the sharing of data and "simple process automation from a single source," making life easier for customers operating in areas such as logistics.
Ericsson and ABB have followed up yesterday's announcement that Ericsson is using ABB automation technology at its manufacturing facilities in Estonia with news that the pair have signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining their ongoing partnership to accelerate wireless automation technology for use in so-called "flexible factories." It is thought that the advent of 5G could revolutionize the way industrial processes are run, thanks to the technology's much vaunted ultra-low latency.
Openet, the Dublin-based company that has its sights set on challenging the big beasts of the BSS world, has expanded its senior management team in Asia-Pacific, appointing Tony Regan as vice president for market development in the region. Prior to joining Openet in 2016, Regan held various roles within the Telefónica group. (See Fantastic BSS Beasts & How Openet Can Tame Them.)
ETSI has released a new set of three specifications for cloud-based digital signatures supporting mobile devices, namely : ETSI TS 119 431-1, ETSI TS 119 431-2 and ETSI TS 119 432. According to ETSI, these new standards mean digital signatures can be deployed without the need for specialized user software and secure devices.
Telecom Italia (TIM) has appointed Federico Rigoni as chief procurement and real estate officer, responsible for vendor assessment activities and management of the acquisition process at group level. He replaces Anna Spinelli, who is leaving the company. Since June 2017 Rigoni has been Ericsson's head of business for the vendor's South East Mediterranean area.