Deutsche Telekom to Expand Cloud of Things Using Software AG's Cumulocity IoT Platform

7/11/2019
BONN, Germany -- Deutsche Telekom and Software AG have announced a strategic partnership to deliver IoT services on a global scale. Deutsche Telekom and its enterprise customer unit T-Systems will expand their Cloud of Things offering, using Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT platform.

The partnership for “IoT made in Germany” allows both parties to make a bold play for an emerging multi-billion international market in IoT. By pooling expertise and resources, the two will expand their presence across the United States, Germany and wider European markets.

Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of T-Systems and Board Member of Deutsche Telekom, said: “We’re delighted to be extending the reach and capabilities of our Cloud of Things IoT platform alongside our partner. Software AG’s technology is critical in enabling us to scale an already successful service and introduce new functionality, giving us the confidence to move into new sectors. Our strategic partnership will help us continue to drive innovation and provide the best possible platform and services for clients, both from the enterprise sector and Germany’s world-leading Mittelstand.”

Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO Software AG, said: “This is a new way of partnering and co-operating to offer complete IoT solutions for the real-time economy. With Deutsche Telekom as our strategic partner, we will offer the most competitive platform! Customers can simplify their IoT and integration needs with self-service analytics and gain insights to accelerate their businesses for the fully connected future. We look forward to scaling this partnership and making it a global success.”

Support of mission-critical applications

T-Systems will use Cumulocity IoT’s connected architecture as the new foundation for its integrated Cloud of Things IoT platform. Cloud of Things is the backbone that supports a vast range of mission-critical customer applications, starting small but scaling fast. It allows companies to remotely monitor, manage and control their connected devices and machines. The platform provides a wealth of insight that helps cut costs, boost efficiency, increase security and create new value by converting raw data into business intelligence.

Start small, scale fast

DT and T-Systems will be able to service a much larger and more varied global market. Cloud of Things will now operate within a multi-cloud environment, giving it greater ability to scale quickly with customer demand and expand its capabilities with many new functional extensions, including Streaming Analytics, Micro Services and new protocols. These improvements will allow to fully realize the power of its integrated platform, tapping into entirely new industries such as the smart home sector.

Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT)
Software AG

