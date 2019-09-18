& cplSiteName &

AT&T Intros 'Safety Button' for US Hotel Workers

Dan Jones
9/12/2019
50%
50%

AT&T has developed an alert button for hotel staff that uses IoT technology to transmit their exact location to hotel security when the button is pushed.

The operator has developed a "compact, lightweight device" in response to a critical need within the hospitality industry fpr systems that enhance employee safety. One study found that 89% of hospitality workers had experienced sexual harassment at work.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association, along with major hotel brands, have pledged to provide hotel employees across the US with "safety buttons" to help enhance the safety for employees.

The AT&T Staff Alert Service uses a combination of "Bluetooth, ultrasound and 4G LTE connectivity to provide micro-location data," AT&T says. This reduces the risk of a "congested WiFi network" and “enables real-time alerts," the operator states. The service can be customized and is interoperable with other hotel IoT applications such as asset tracking.

"The micro-location data enables the employee’s exact location to be transmitted to hotel security for immediate assistance when they press the button," an AT&T spokesperson tells Light Reading via email. "The device does not track location until that associate requests assistance," the spokesperson says.

AT&T’s IoT Professional Services organization is working with major hotel brands to deploy the solution across the US. "We have a major hotel chain signed with several others in the works," an AT&T spokesperson tells us.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Innovations in Home Media Terminals for the Upcoming 5G Era
By Tang Wei, Vice President, ZTE Corporation
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows