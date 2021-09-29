Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

IoT provider 1NCE nets $50M from Deutsche Telekom, SoftBank, others

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/29/2021
Comment (0)

COLOGNE, Germany – IoT Carrier 1NCE has announced $50M in financing. The capital is provided by investors including Deutsche Telekom, SoftBank, and other investors. 1NCE offers cellular device connectivity at a fixed price in over 100 countries via 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, NB-IoT and LTE-M. Its cloud-based connectivity platform includes IoT services such as plug-and-play setup and device management.

1NCE will use the fresh capital to accelerate international expansion and fuel growth in the US and Asia, further develop its cloud based IoT platform services and recruit key talent to expand its product capabilities to simplify the development of cellular based IoT solutions worldwide.

"With SoftBank we have gained an investor who brings in expertise from investments in telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers," emphasized Alexander P. Sator, CEO and founder of 1NCE. "We are thrilled to work with them to leverage the new opportunities in Asia and the US that come with the engagement."

1NCE's offering provides customers with the tools to efficiently scale and manage their IoT deployments, while providing a transparent cost structure. This tackles challenges that too often stand in the way of mass IoT deployments. The reduction of complexity, implementation time, and cost allows customers to speed up time-to-market and drive their business forward successfully.

Deutsche Telekom is committed to its investment in 1NCE. The telecom giant has been on board as seed investor since the company's founding in 2017 and uses 1NCE technology for its own IoT offerings. The investment by SoftBank expands on the recent strategic partnership formalized between SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom and provides a clear opportunity to co-invest in global connectivity platforms focused on enterprise customers.

Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, adds: "1NCE has already demonstrated its disruptive potential in the IoT market, and its growth to date has underpinned its claim to leadership in cellular-based connectivity services. As a technology partner from the very first hour, we are happy to actively foster further growth."

"1NCE is a leader in connecting millions of low bandwidth sensors around the world", explained Marcelo Claure, CEO, Softbank Group International and COO, SoftBank Group Corp.. "Using their technology offers incredible opportunities for our portfolio companies. With our investment in 1NCE, we look forward to accelerating the breakthrough of connectivity on the Internet of Things."

1NCE already manages 10 million connections for over 7,000 business customers from around the globe. Its services are available through direct sales and online channels. Additionally, the company is a premium technology partner of Amazon Web Services with exclusive offerings for developers on AWS Marketplace.

1NCE

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
BT demonstrates architectural benefits of disaggregated network By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE