IoT Company Kore Acquires Integron

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- KORE, the independent global IoT leader, announced today that it has acquired Integron, an industry-leading IoT solutions and managed services provider with a focus on the connected health market.

Integron, founded in 1985, with offices in Rochester, NY and Ulestraten, Netherlands, has experienced rapid growth in recent years due to its position as an expert IoT solution provider in highly regulated industries.

"Our mission is clear: to simplify the complexities of IoT as a trusted advisor to our customers as we help them deploy, manage, and scale their mission-critical IoT solutions," said Romil Bahl, President and CEO of KORE. "We are relentless in the pursuit of that mission and we are thrilled to broaden our scale and credentials with this acquisition. Integron is a respected company in IoT. Their expertise in serving key markets such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences has led to innovative IoT-enabled clinical trials and remote patient monitoring solutions. This acquisition also brings us some key certifications such as those from the ISO and FDA, uniquely positioning us ahead of our competition in regulated industries," added Bahl.

The combined entity will leverage best-in-class connectivity, managed services, and asset device management tools to bring unparalleled simplicity and speed to IoT solution deployments. This acquisition builds on recent momentum for KORE in delivering value-added IoT solutions as part of a focused portfolio: Connectivity, Solutions, Analytics.

"It is an exciting time for Integron and KORE to grow stronger together, powered by talented people, to deliver IoT innovation to our wonderful customers," said Jeanne Pagani, CEO and co-founder of Integron.

"Over more than two decades, we have been able to develop a strong competence in delivering IoT managed services in the most complex and compliance-intensive industries," commented Bryan Lubel, President of Integron. "The natural alignment of our businesses was uncanny; both Integron and KORE have become widely recognized in the IoT industry for bringing simplicity to complex IoT projects. The prospect of now adding scale and scope promises to benefit all of our partners and customers."

