IO Intelligence Partners With ThirdEye

BELLEVUE, Wash. and PRINCETON, N.J. -- IO Intelligence, a leader in telecommunications and IoT business solutions and a T-Mobile partner, has announced its partnership with ThirdEye Gen, Inc., the maker of the powerful and lightweight new binocular X2 Mixed Reality (MR) Glasses.

"We are very excited to partner with ThirdEye Gen at this pivotal time of making MR solutions a reality for businesses and enterprises," said Tanvir Rahman, President and Founder of IO Intelligence. "IO Intelligence's Telecom and Internet of Things (IoT) experience and expertise, combined with ThirdEye's MR domain leadership, will accelerate innovation and improve ROI for business and enterprise MR mobile solutions. Our access to leading cellular network connectivity and R&D knowledge brings instant value to ThirdEye's customers as well as ensuring a successful integration with 5G technology."

ThirdEye's Android-based X2 MR Glasses, the smallest MR glasses on the market weighing just about 300 grams, offer a wide field of view with powerful sensors, providing advanced MR features that are not available on a monocular device. The 13-megapixel camera on the X2 MR Glasses allows for HD video streaming of content. ThirdEye's head gaze/motion, audio commands, and gesture controls will provide exciting opportunities to implement money-saving MR solutions for businesses and enterprises.

"ThirdEye is excited to partner with IO Intelligence to bring an all-in-one enterprise package via telecom providers to a new segment of enterprise customers," said Nick Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of ThirdEye. "This will include our hardware and software solutions as well as a hotspot for 5G connectivity."

