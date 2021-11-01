Internet Association names former NCTA, CTIA exec as CEO

WASHINGTON – Internet Association (IA) today announced that K. Dane Snowden has been named as President & CEO effective February 1, 2021. Snowden brings to IA extensive policy advocacy, trade association management, and strategic planning expertise. He is currently serving as Chief Operating Officer of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association.

Commenting on his appointment, Snowden said, "Whether by email, social media, video conference or apps, the internet industry connects 90 percent of Americans to the people, places, and products that matter most to them. The internet and the industry it enables have evolved into an invaluable part of daily life, particularly during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Internet companies facilitate work and education, ensure small businesses are able to adapt and survive desperate times, and most importantly, help families and loved ones bridge distance and isolation. The industry will play a key role in helping the U.S. economy's post-pandemic recovery." He continued, "Working on behalf of this innovative industry, I look forward to engaging with policymakers, business leaders, and communities to tell its story as we build trust and transparency."

In making today's announcement, Holly Windham, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and People Officer of Rackspace Technology and Internet Association Board Chair said, "The board is thrilled to welcome Dane as IA's President and CEO. Dane brings to IA a track record of successful, proactive advocacy at the national and state level. He is a strategic and dynamic leader well suited for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the industry."

Prior to NCTA, Snowden was Vice President of External and State Affairs at CTIA- The Wireless Association focused on promoting policies to grow the wireless ecosystem. Snowden's government experience features his appointment as Chief of the Federal Communications Commission's Consumer & Governmental Bureau where he was responsible for the development and execution of vision, strategic direction, telecommunication policy, and management of the Bureau's activities and 300 employees. He began his career working in the private and non-profit sectors for MissionFish.com, America's Promise- The Alliance for Youth, and the United Negro College Fund. He is a graduate of The College of William and Mary.

