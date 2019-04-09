& cplSiteName &

Syniverse, Affirmed Networks Build Virtual Platform for Enterprise IoT

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/9/2019
TAMPA, Fla. -- Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, and Affirmed Networks, the leader in virtualized mobile networks, today announced they have launched a secure, cloud-based virtual network solution to enable enterprises to quickly deploy new Internet of Things (IoT) services. The Affirmed virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) provides enterprises with the connection to the outside world via the Syniverse Secure Global Access network.

The Syniverse and Affirmed solution supports long-term evolution (LTE) for businesses’ secure network connections, ‘global SIM resources’ for internet access, and IoT for connected devices and smart cities. The solution allows enterprises to create their own network, similar to a mobile operator, to improve agility while reducing network complexities and costs.

Affirmed’s vEPC enables enterprises to have increased freedom to orchestrate how their own network operates. Additionally, Syniverse provides protection on these networks with its Syniverse Secure Global Access network. This private, secure network functions separate from the public internet to prevent cyberattacks. Combining these technologies into one solution benefits mobile operators and enterprises seeking more flexible and secure connections.

The Syniverse and Affirmed partnership also works to support the Syniverse Innovation Lab’s technology, including Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) to provide private LTE. The Syniverse Innovation Lab is a demonstration, development and testing center used to create new business models for rapid industry evolutions, including IoT, 5G, blockchain and artificial intelligence, and is located here at the Syniverse world headquarters.

Affirmed Networks
Syniverse

