Inango connects with the prpl Foundation

TEL AVIV – Inango Systems, an Israeli software company specializing in innovative solutions for communications systems, announced it has joined the prpl Foundation, an open-source, community-driven, not-for-proﬁt consortium with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the smart society of the future.

In addition to joining the prpl Foundation Inango Systems will participate in development of the prplMesh project - an open-source, carrier-grade implementation of the Wi-Fi Alliance's Multi-AP speciﬁcation, certiﬁable as Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh.

"Inango provides a breadth of experience from the home networking industry and we are excited to be able to put their expertise to work in the prpl Foundation" said Robert Ferreira, president of the prpl Foundation. "Inango's contributions will greatly help drive our prplMesh project into various products and platforms based on prplWRT or RDK-B."

Read the full release here.

Inango Systems