Inango connects with OpenSync

TEL AVIV, Israel – Inango Systems, an Israeli software company specializing in innovative solutions for communications systems, announced it has added OpenSync support to its Virtual Services solution. OpenSync is a multi-industry open source software initiative that provides a framework for open service curation, delivery, management and support.

"By adding OpenSync support to our Virtual Services solution we are able to significantly extend the number of end-user services for those customers using OpenSync enabled CPEs without the need for any CPE software upgrade," said Jonathan Masel, CEO and founder of Inango. "We are excited to support this important open source initiative in the industry."

Inango Virtual Services Launcher, a Service Orchestrator, allows Service Providers to add end-user services (Wi-Fi analysis, Wi-Fi management, IoT protection, SDWAN light and many more) to CPE devices without the need for any software changes on the device and in a fully automated way. The benefit is a significantly reduced time to market for new services, far better scale and maintenance procedures, resulting in huge cost savings - both up-front and on-going.

Next to OpenSync, Virtual Services continues to support existing Openflow clients and its own Virtual Services client.

