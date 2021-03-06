Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Huawei should not expect harmony, whatever it calls its OS

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 6/3/2021
Comment (0)

Given the sad state of relations between Huawei and the West, HarmonyOS seems either hopeful or ironic as the name for the Chinese vendor's new device operating system. It was first released in mid-2019, when US sanctions were raining down, but had its latest refresh this week. That update is critical. HarmonyOS was previously limited to smart TVs. Now it is spreading into smartphones and all manner of connected gadgets.

For Huawei's own smartphones, it represents an alternative to Android, the Google-backed operating system that powers just about every non-Apple handset in the world. Android is supposedly an "open source" technology under no entity's control. But US sanctions prohibiting the sale of American technology to Huawei have effectively blocked its access to the Google apps that are such an integral feature of any Android phone. Some experts think HarmonyOS is basically a forked version of Android, minus the obvious Google bits, although Huawei has previously denied this.

HarmonyOS seems unlikely to find peaceful coexistence with the US.
HarmonyOS seems unlikely to find peaceful coexistence with the US.

Quizzed this week about its origins, Huawei described HarmonyOS as a commercial tool based on open source technology. While incompatible with Android, it can support some existing Android apps, said a Huawei spokesperson by email. "Huawei has abided by the relevant open-source licensing rules."

The data Huawei has already shared is impressive. HarmonyOS already has the world's third-largest app ecosystem, it boasted in March. "As of today, there are more than 300 application and service providers, over 1,000 hardware manufacturers and at least 500,000 developers in the HarmonyOS ecosystem," said Huawei's spokesperson. Its targets sound just as lofty. By the end of this year, Huawei reportedly aims to have HarmonyOS running on 200 million smartphones as well as 100 million connected gadgets developed by other companies.

Smartphone malaise

Yet a new operating system is probably not the restorative its own smartphone business really needs. A much bigger problem than loss of access to Google's software is being cut off from TSMC, a Taiwanese chip foundry that uses American technology inside its fabs. Alternatives to TSMC's state-of the-art 5- and 7-nanometer designs simply do not exist for Huawei. And without them, Huawei's top-end smartphones cannot compete against the very best from Apple, Samsung et al.

Sanctions have already been crippling, according to analysts. Last summer, before the latest sanctions came into effect, Huawei claimed about a fifth of the international market for smartphones, according to data from Counterpoint Research. By the first quarter of this year, its market share had slumped to just 4%.

Even the Chinese seem to have been abandoning Huawei. Its first-quarter sales in China were a third less than it shipped in the previous quarter, says Counterpoint. The winners have been other Chinese brands such as realme, Oppo and Vivo, none of which currently features on the same US trade blacklist that names Huawei.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Adoption of HarmonyOS by those firms and other smartphone brands would give it a better chance of competing against Android and Apple's iOS and establishing itself as a third global operating system. Yet no other organization has previously been able to pull this off, despite some concerted efforts. And missing from this week's update was any mention of a partner. All the HarmonyOS devices listed in the release were developed by Huawei.

Unfortunately, the success of HarmonyOS against these odds would probably not make a huge difference to a business that generated revenues of about $137 billion in its last fiscal year. Google is reckoned to have made only $31 billion in sales and $22 billion in profit from Android between 2008, when it was released, and 2016. Apple does not break out iPhone app sales but recorded $53.8 billion in revenues from all software and services last year. The other $221 billion came mainly from hardware.

A new Great Game

HarmonyOS could potentially thrive as an operating system for the "Internet of Things" (or IoT), the hackneyed umbrella term for everything from a connected fridge to a self-driving, 5G-enabled car. This nascent market is still very much up for grabs and could turn out to be a money spinner if the sheer volume of connectable gadgets is any guide. Nor do parts of it need the sophisticated chips that TSMC makes.

In all likelihood, HarmonyOS will remain a largely Chinese phenomenon, though. If they were spooked by the use of Huawei's boxes in telecom networks, Western governments will be terrified by thoughts of an Internet of Things with Huawei in the software center. New security laws designed to curb the influence of China and Chinese companies seem bound to keep any HarmonyOS insulin drips, vehicles and factory robots on the outside of many countries.

The question then is how big HarmonyOS could become. The battleground is Africa, parts of eastern Europe and developing Asian markets where governments are either on friendly terms with China or unaligned with the US. China has already used commerce as a springboard to power and influence in much of the developing world. As the US retaliates, the IoT era threatens to bring a 21st-century equivalent of the Great Game, the moniker for the 19th-century clash between Britain and Russia in Afghanistan and central Asia. Harmony is probably not on the agenda.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation By Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE