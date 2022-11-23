How smart home ecosystems impact energy management solutions

DALLAS – A new Parks Associates whitepaper, Next Frontier of Smart Energy Management, reports strong consumer purchase intentions for smart energy devices—almost one-third plan to buy a smart light bulb (32%), smart plug (30%), and/or a smart thermostat (29%) in the next six months. The whitepaper, developed in partnership with SmartThings, addresses how connected technologies are making energy management and advanced home controls a reality, with implications for utilities, device and EV makers, solar and HVAC companies, and home and multifamily builders.

Utilities and energy providers derive four key benefits from integration with smart home solutions: increased consumer engagement with energy management programs, facilitation of smart product integration in demand response (DR) programs, increased adoption of smart products for use in energy management, and increased program awareness through cross-marketing efforts.

