HomeGrid Forum forms task forces focused on G.hn

BEAVERTON, Ore. – HomeGrid Forum has announced today a new organizational structure that includes five Task Forces designed to support specific use cases and accelerate the deployments of network topologies. The Task Forces are customized for Home Networking, GiGAWire/Multi Dwelling Unit (MDU)/Single Family Unit (SFU), LiFi, Smart Grid and Industrial IoT scenarios. Chairs appointed from member companies Comtrend, TELUS, Signify, LUMISSIL Microsystems, and Teleconnect have been tasked to drive the interoperability efforts for the key topologies and profiles identified by service providers, electric utilities and digital industries that are engaged in broadband deployments.

The Home Networking, GiGAWire, LiFi, Smart Grid, and Industrial IoT Task Forces will be responsible for championing G.hn as the interoperable and cost-effective backbone for seamless interconnectivity for the respective market segments. The Task Force Chairs will each publish a Charter that defines connectivity goals and deployment milestones, and each will be responsible for reporting progress of activities to the HomeGrid Forum Board and Members Meetings.

Livia Rosu, HomeGrid Forum President, said: “This is an exciting time for HomeGrid Forum with the creation of five dedicated Task Forces, as G.hn has become a critical component of a widening portfolio of devices and use cases. As global connectivity demands continue to rise at an unprecedented pace, HomeGrid Forum's Task Forces will be driving forward G.hn to support anywhere broadband for challenging topologies. G.hn has been recognized for enabling the most disruptive connectivity scenarios shaping our future, from Artificial Intelligence-based automation and robotics to Virtual/Augmented Reality and Smart Cities services needing the highest infrastructure resilience.”

Read the full announcement here.

