HomeGrid Forum elects new president

BEAVERTON, Ore. – HomeGrid Forum has announced that Livia Rosu has been appointed as its new President. With a career spanning 22 years in standardization and silicon development within the telecommunications industry, Rosu will continue to champion the innovation and deployment of G.hn across the world.

As President, she will lead global efforts to ensure G.hn devices meet the needs and expectations of various industries and usages. She will continue the move for G.hn technology to become a critical component of a widening portfolio of devices and use cases, including the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Connected Cars, Light Communications (Li-Fi) and Smart Grids.

"I am honored to take over from Dr Leonard Dauphinee as President of the HomeGrid Forum and will continue to support our distinguished members in accelerating global connectivity rollouts," said Rosu, who was unanimously elected as President by the Board.

Holding a Master in Business Administration and a Master in Computer Science, Rosu built her career on a solid foundation of the telecommunications industry-wide collaboration framework. She served eight years as Internet Business Development Officer and Head of External Relations for the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). She led with her resilience, mitigation skills and advocacy of market and technological convergence to aid the establishment of partnerships with key industry alliances and organizations, such as Broadband Forum (BBF), the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and the IPv6 Forum. She also served as an active contributor on the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), Internet Society Advisory Council (ISOC-AC) and European Commission committees in charge of open standards and protocols for the IP-connectivity and administration.

Dedicated to the development and standardization of revolutionary technologies, Rosu has spent the last decade as HomeGrid Forum Marketing Work Group Chair and Board member, being a passionate ambassador for G.hn technology. She has been instrumental in unlocking G.hn's high connectivity potential for the wider broadband industry and has worked tirelessly to foster industry-wide collaboration for many market segments and applications.

"Livia was my top choice to be my successor and I am excited to see where she will take HomeGrid Forum and G.hn technology," said outgoing President Dr Leonard Dauphinee. Backed by HomeGrid Forum Board and Promoter Members, Livia has the complete confidence and support of the entire broadband ecosystem."

