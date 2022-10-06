Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

High industry hopes for IoT boost through RedCap

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 6/10/2022
Comment (0)

You don't need ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLCC) and high speed enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) for a lot of IoT apps. Then again you might want something with a bit more zip than lower power wide area (LPWA) networks, such as LTE-M and NB-IoT.

The 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) New Radio specification is designed to support the IoT "middle ground." It was officially finalized today as part of 3GPP Release 17.

A press release, which appears to have originated from Huawei, claims that growing RedCap maturity in industry standards, networks, devices and applications could open up a new space of about 10 billion IoT connections and "accelerate the arrival" of an intelligent IoT world.

Finalization of 3GGP Release 17 includes the 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) New Radio specification. Proponents think it's the shot in the arm that IoT needs. (Source: Pixabay)
Finalization of 3GGP Release 17 includes the 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) New Radio specification. Proponents think it's the shot in the arm that IoT needs.
(Source: Pixabay)

According to the same press release, the IoT apps hitting the RedCap sweet spot are smart wearables, industrial wireless sensors and video surveillance.

RedCap IoT devices will apparently be positioned at a lower segment than eMBB devices, but higher than LPWA devices in terms of technical features. In turn, this will "achieve a balance between network performance and device costs."

Ditching unnecessary 5G NR frills

RedCap, compared with 5G NR, is purportedly simplified and customized. If so, it should make for a better IoT business in that middle market between eMBB and LPWA.

As a way to lower cost, the maximum bandwidth requirement for a RedCap device in the sub-6GHz frequency band is 20MHz. The RedCap spec also reduces the number of receive antennas, supporting 1R or 2R, lowering the cost of 5G device chipsets and modules.

According to the press release, the cost of RedCap modules is estimated to be five times lower than that of eMBB modules, and the price of modules for large-scale commercial use is comparable to that of Cat4 modules.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Through separate Bandwidth Parts (BWPs) – a 5G NR feature introduced in 3GPP Release 15 – RedCap devices can apparently "coexist efficiently" with eMBB devices and take advantage of 5G's higher bandwidth and larger capacity than 4G. 3GPP, as flagged by Light Reading sister company Omdia, is also working on new 5G RedCap NR features in Release 18.

These include higher data transmission rates, location-based service applications (asset tracking, for example), device-to-device communication protocol, and support for unlicensed spectrum.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers need a converged private network - not a 5G tech island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE