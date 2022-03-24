Globalstar's IoT ambitions: two-way tech and more carrier partners

WASHINGTON – Satellite 2022 – Globalstar's Vice President of IoT, David Haight, discusses Globalstar's ambitions for IoT growth and more productive partnerships with telecom service providers around the world.

Haight talks about why partnerships with carriers makes sense – there is a lot of overlap in the customers each industry is chasing – and the timing for new two-way IoT modules that can allow for customers to get more data and feedback about their assets in the field, especially in areas with poor cellular coverage or damaged terrestrial infrastructure.

The company operates a network of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that provide voice and data communications services to governments, enterprise customers and carriers. Its IoT business now consists of a one-way data service from an IoT device to its satellite and terrestrial network; the devices are typically used to track and monitor tankers, shipping containers and other industrial assets. In the satellite market, it competes with four other operators with similar regional and global networks – Iridium, Thuraya, Inmarsat and ORBCOMM Inc.

