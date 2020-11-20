Sign In Register
GeoLinks to build LoRaWAN network in California with Senet

11/20/2020
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and GeoLinks, a California-based telecommunications provider and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) public utility, today announced a partnership to deliver LoRaWAN network connectivity across GeoLinks' coverage areas and extend GeoLinks' branded services to support the rapid growth of low power, wide area IoT applications.

The fastest growing telecommunications company in California and the largest winner of Connect America Fund II programs in the state, GeoLinks is adding LoRaWAN to its connectivity portfolio as part of its strategic growth and accelerated network expansion plans. Through this partnership, GeoLinks will be using Senet's suite of Radio Access Network Provider Services to complete targeted network build-outs, followed by the delivery of LoRaWAN connectivity services for a broad range of IoT markets and applications over the coming months. GeoLinks will also be participating in Senet's patented Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN), contributing to the unified carrier-grade LoRaWAN connectivity service managed by Senet across the United States. LVN participation also provides GeoLinks and their customers with critical services needed to deploy IoT solution at scale, including standardized device activation and deployment processes, predictable quality of service through advanced rating and network management, and roaming for mobile IoT applications.

GeoLinks and Senet are initially collaborating to target high-growth IoT applications that have proven traction in GeoLink's coverage area, including utility services in the water and gas markets, and smart agriculture in rural areas where the characteristics of LoRaWAN provide cost and performance benefits over cellular service. Recognized on both a state and national level for its unparalleled capabilities in supporting disaster recovery, GeoLinks is also pursuing opportunities where LoRaWAN networks and low-cost, low-power IoT sensors can be used to enhance public safety and support the delivery of critical services in the utility, municipal and enterprise markets.

With IoT applications being envisioned and built daily, Senet's RAN Provider tools provide network operators, tower companies, municipalities, building owners, and solution providers with everything needed to rapidly design, deploy, and manage carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks to support both indoor and outdoor IoT solutions. Senet supplements its RAN Provider tools with business development programs, and co-marketing initiatives to support the deployment of commercial LoRaWAN solutions, broadening the opportunity for traditional infrastructure providers and other physical asset owners to participate in the IoT services economy.

GeoLinks

GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
