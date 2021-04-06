Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Eurobites: Vodafone trials 'vehicle-to-everything' system

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/4/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telecom Italia digitizes Philip Morris' logistics; EE preps for a staycation summer; UK charity wants cheaper broadband for those on low incomes.

  • Mobile connectivity from Vodafone is being combined with technology from Nokia and Chordant to create a new "mobility cloud" platform that its backers hope will improve the safety of road users the world over. Using an open platform at its center, Vodafone says it is creating an "ecosystem" of connected vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians across Europe and Africa, with each one acting as the "eyes and ears" of the road. Vodafone describes the whole shebang as the UK's first mobile "vehicle-to-everything" road system and the first live implementation of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology in the UK. The system is initially being put through its paces in the West Midlands region of the UK, with real-time information from roads agency Highways England displayed on users' smartphones and, in time, on in-car "infotainment" systems too.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a deal with tobacco giant Philip Morris to help digitize logistics at the Morris plant in Crespellano, Bologna. The collaboration plans to use a "yard management" system developed by TIM and sister company Olivetti, with the aim of improving the planning and tracking of flows of transport vehicles and goods entering and leaving the production site, minimizing road haulier wait time.

  • As the UK government refuses to add any countries to its "green list" of holiday destinations approved as safe to visit in the context of COVID-19, mobile operator EE says it is adding extra mobile capacity in some of the country's most popular coastal locations in anticipation of a "staycation summer." As well as providing better connectivity for day-to-day calling, EE says the enhanced 4G coverage will be a boon to the likes of the RNLI, the emergency service organization that is usually extremely busy during the summer months as hapless paddleboarders drift out to sea and unprepared beach-strollers find themselves cut off on sandbanks far from shore.

  • Citizens Advice, a high-profile campaigning charity in the UK, is calling on the government to urgently ensure all broadband providers offer low-cost tariffs to people on low incomes as the number of Brits falling behind on their broadband bills rises to around 2.5 million, with around 700,000 of those having fallen into the red on broadband bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. The charity argues that fixed-line broadband is now an essential utility, and that mobile data is not an adequate substitute. It points out that in December, communications regulator Ofcom "strongly urged" all providers to consider offering cheaper broadband tariffs for those on a low income but that only two nationwide and two local providers currently offer these tariffs – usually for people on welfare.

  • Cecilia Lundin is to step down from her position as executive vice president/head of personnel and leave Telia Company after seven years in the role. Lundin will stay with the company for most of 2021 "supporting the appointment of her successor."

  • Nokia's GPON technology will make an appearance in the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal as local operator CG Net rolls out fiber-to-the-home broadband there. The rollout will initially cover 5,000km with fiber in the urban district of the valley.

  • UK fiber update, part 94: CityFibre is breaking ground on its £21 million (US$29.6 million) rollout in Worcester; Hyperoptic is to supply full-fiber broadband service to social housing residents in the London borough of Waltham Forest.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
    DDoS Trends Report
    The Challenge of 5G Security
    Building the 5G experience
    Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
    June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
    June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
    June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
    June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
    June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
    June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
    June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
    June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
    Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
    Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
    Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
    Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation By Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE
    5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE