Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Eurobites: Vodafone, Sumitomo combine for 'Economy of Things'

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone and CK Hutchison close to a merger deal, says report; UK's competition watchdog thinks deep thoughts about AI; Swisscom and Telenor confirm outlooks after Q1 numbers.

  • Vodafone and Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo have come together to launch a venture for what they call the "Economy of Things," a sort of Internet of Things with monetizable knobs on. Under the terms of the agreement, Vodafone will transfer its Economy of Things platform, called Digital Asset Broker (DAB), as well as intellectual property, contracts, technology and software, into the new business. For its part, Sumitomo will provide investment and work with Vodafone to attract additional investors, partners and customers. Initially, Vodafone will own 80% of the new company and Sumitomo the rest. The idea behind the Economy of Things is that connected vehicles, devices and machines can interact and transact with each other via a secure digital platform, without human intervention, but with the owner in full control.

    Vodafone: It's the Economy of Things, stupid. (Source: l_martinez/Alamy Stock Photo)
    Vodafone: It's the Economy of Things, stupid.
    (Source: l_martinez/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • On the old-school mobile side of things, Vodafone is close to reaching a UK merger deal with CK Hutchison, the Hong Kong-based owner of mobile operator Three, according to a Reuters report. The deal, if it goes ahead in the face of what is certain to be intense scrutiny from competition watchdogs, would create the UK's largest mobile operator. (See What's the Story? Three/Vodafone merger could rattle UK market.)

  • The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been asked by the government to have a good, long think about artificial intelligence and how the technology's "foundation models" can operate fairly in the marketplace. Specifically, the CMA will look at AI in relation to what it calls "five overarching principles," namely: safety, security and robustness; appropriate transparency and explainability; fairness; accountability and governance; and contestability and redress. It sounds like nailing-jelly-to-the-wall territory, but the CMA is hoping for views and evidence from interested parties by June 2 with a view to publishing its findings in September. (See After hefty cuts, AI puts thousands more telco jobs on the line and Be afraid – ChatGPT has caught the eye of telecom.)

  • First-quarter earnings at Swisscom rose by 2.4% year-over-year, to 1.16 billion Swiss francs (US$1.31 billion), with Italian broadband unit Fastweb proving once again to be a star performer, increasing revenue in local currency terms by 4.7%. Swisscom confirmed its outlook for full-year 2023, envisaging net revenue of CHF11.1 to CHF11.2 billion ($12.5 to $12.6 billion), and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of CHF4.6 to CHF4.7 billion ($5.2 to $5.3 billion).

  • Also maintaining its financial outlook for 2023 is Telenor, which saw first-quarter service revenues climb 2% on the same period last year, to 14.9 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.4 billion). Reported EBITDA was flat, at NOK8.1 billion ($757 million). In his results statement, Telenor President and CEO Sigve Brekke noted that Telenor's fixed business had "turned positive" after completion of the copper decommissioning process.

  • Nokia is in talks with labor unions to cut up to 208 jobs in Finland, Finnish website YLE reports, the cuts forming part of the wider program of up to 10,000 redundancies announced in 2021. Nokia employs around 7,000 people in Espoo, Oulu and Tampere, though it is understood the current cuts being discussed do not affect the Oulu site.

  • Sky, the UK-based purveyor of pay-TV and more, is bringing together its business TV and business broadband units into one combined clump, to be named Sky Business. In the purple prose of the press release, the integration "brings together teams that are experts in their field, who thrive on new ideas and make them happen, who believe in a better tomorrow for business customers." Here at Eurobites we also believe in a better tomorrow, especially when it's Friday.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
    DDoS Trends Report
    The Challenge of 5G Security
    Building the 5G experience
    Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
    Nokia Experience in 5G IMPACT Brochure
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
    May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
    May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
    May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling of 5G
    May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
    May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
    May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
    Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
    Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
    How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
    How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE