Eurobites: Telia goes 'beyond roaming' with global IoT offer

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson, T-Systems take private-network collaboration worldwide; Swisscom buys Webtiser for SAP boost; A1 Austria holds it together in Q4.

As claims go, it's quite a specific one: Telia reckons that its new offering will save companies on average 28% on the cost of their global IoT connectivity. The product, Telia Global IoT Connectivity, comprises four elements: a Telia eSIM, a global ecosystem of pre-integrated operators, a programmable network and a cloud-based platform to manage the whole shebang. The whole combination, says Telia, enables businesses and public organizations to take an approach to IoT that isn't based on traditional roaming and securely manage all their global IoT data and connectivity from a single portal.

Ericsson and T-Systems are taking their heretofore Germany-only collaboration on "campus" networks worldwide. Basically, Ericsson brings the network infrastructure and T-Systems – the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom – brings the edge computing expertise. Campus networks combine public and private wireless connectivity to support a range of enterprise applications, such as in factories and distribution centers.

Swisscom is to acquire Webtiser, a Zurich-based specialist in integrating SAP software into e-commerce. Swisscom already has its own SAP unit; this deal will bring 40 new employees on board. The hope is that the acquisition will allow Swisscom to serve its customers with a more comprehensive SAP portfolio.

There was predictable pandemic pain for A1 Telekom Austria Group in its fourth-quarter results, with revenue down 1.2% year-on-year, to €1.18 billion (US$1.42 billion). EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) fared better, climbing 2.5%, to €364.5 million ($441.6 million). For the financial year 2021, the operator expects to achieve growth in total revenues of around 1% and for its EBITDA margin to grow once again.

France's Ekinops says it has successfully run its first 5G business connectivity tests with Orange Business Services under laboratory conditions. For the tests, Ekinops used its 5G-capable OneAccess router based on OneOS6, the software offering that, says the company, is capable of supporting network functions such as routing, firewall, SD-WAN and session border control. It is envisaged that 5G could provide connectivity for enterprises where wireline is not available or serve as a backup to a wireline solution with fiber-like bandwidth.

Nokia and Mobily have extended their managed service partnership in Saudi Arabia for a further three years. Nokia will manage and maintain the radio and transport network in Riyadh and other regions.

A report commissioned by Telefónica UK (O2) estimates that the first phase of the Shared Rural Network – which sees O2, Three and Vodafone mast-sharing to improve 4G coverage in hard-to-reach areas – could boost rural business turnover by £187.7 million ($259 million), with the benefit being felt particularly in Scotland.

Truespeed, based in the UK's south-west, has begun rolling out its fiber network in the normally tourist-rammed city of Bath. At the same time, the company is expanding its footprint elsewhere in Somerset, in Keynsham, Saltford and South Widcombe. Truespeed plans to have 500,000 properties connected to its network by 2025.