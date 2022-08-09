Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Eurobites: Telefónica Tech finds remote control

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/8/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom sounds a warning; OneWeb steers a course for autonomous shipping; more boxes from Nokia, ADVA.

  • No, not that wire, that wire! Telefónica's digital arm, Telefónica Tech, has launched an augmented reality-assisted remote operations service that allows experts back at base to connect remotely with technicians in the field to provide them with real-time assistance through smart devices. The service, available only in Spain, is the fruit of a collaboration with TeamViewer, a German company specializing in remote connectivity. Telefónica boldly claims that with this service companies will be able to speed up manufacturing processes by up to 25% and reduce errors by up to 50%.

    (Source: Telefonica Tech)
    (Source: Telefónica Tech)

  • A couple of announcements involving Deutsche Telekom today. First, the operator says it is ready to launch the trial operation of Cell Broadcast, a smartphone-based mass public-warning system. The plan is that the system will be working smoothly in time for Germany's "nationwide warning day," which takes place on December 8. Second, Deutsche Telekom has been part of a "latency busting OTT collaboration" with Oslo-based Appear. The pair claim that their system, which has been used by a "well-known German broadcaster," has driven OTT latency down to levels comparable with satellite and cable distribution.

  • OneWeb, the satellite broadband company co-owned by the UK government and India's Bharti Global, has signed a deal with HD Hyundai Avikus, a company specializing in autonomous shipping. The partnership will test the use of OneWeb's low-latency LEO (low-Earth orbit) service to improve data sharing between ship and shore.

  • Nokia has extended its range of stuff with the introduction of a new industrial 5G fieldrouter and dongle to enable smoother IoT connectivity for enterprises, educational establishments, cities and other entities in North America. The new hardware can be deployed in Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) 3.5GHz spectrum in the US and Canada as well as Anterix 900MHz licensed spectrum nationwide across the US to connect machines, autonomous vehicles and robots.

  • Germany's ADVA has unveiled a new 10G Carrier Ethernet edge device for harsh outdoor environments. It's called the FSP 150-XO106, it fully integrates with ADVA's Ensemble Controller and Packet Director, and it doesn't even need a cabinet! Result!

  • Red Bee Media, the broadcast technology bit of Ericsson, is deploying Quortex disaster recovery software from Synamedia for live streaming services. Quortex was acquired by Synamedia in July 2022.

  • Another Swedish media technology company, Net Insight, has been rejigging its management structure, creating a new R&D unit in the US, which will be headed up by former Director Development Mats Herolf. The company is also appointing a new CTO group for Media, which Ulrik Rohne will be responsible for, while Per Lindgren takes the role of group CTO and (great job title this) head of sync.

  • Lightning Fibre, one of the growing band of UK altnets, is to expand into the counties of West Sussex and Kent following further investment from private equity firm Foresight Group. Lighting Fibre already has a presence in the southern English towns of Eastbourne, Hastings, Hailsham and Heathfield.

  • Three UK has zero-rated seven more websites that it believes might be useful for struggling households. Customers on its network will be able to access a range of financial advice on these sites without eating up their data allowance.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
    DDoS Trends Report
    The Challenge of 5G Security
    Building the 5G experience
    Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Leading Lights 2022
    September 13, 2022,
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
    Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
    September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
    September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
    September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
    September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
    September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
    September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
    September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
    Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
    42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
    42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
    Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
    AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE