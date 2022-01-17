Sign In Register
IoT

Eurobites: Telefónica Tech and Grupo Álava team up on 5G-fueled predictive maintenance

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 1/17/2022
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Portugal's IP Telecom upgrades with Nokia; Orange turns to solar power in Côte d'Ivoire; Intracom Telecom expands mmWave range for FWA.

  • Telefónica Tech and Spanish conglomerate Grupo Álava are jointly launching a "predictive maintenance" offering that will provide industrial companies with a data platform intended to anticipate possible faults in machinery. Relevant data will be collected by sensors and connected through Telefónica Tech's LTE and 5G mobile networks, then stored and processed using edge computing technology.

  • Portugal's IP Telecom has turned to Nokia's optical networking gear to extend its data center cloud connectivity infrastructure in the country's metro areas, allowing it to reach business and government users through a secure 100Gbit/s data center interconnect (DCI) platform. The network, says Nokia, will be able to deliver 400GE services in the future.

  • Orange and energy company Engie have teamed up to convert the GOS – Orange's main data center in Africa – to solar power, helping to reduce the operator's carbon footprint in Côte d'Ivoire. Solar plant will be installed on rooftops and on carports, providing the data center with an estimated 527 MWh/year of renewable energy. The project forms part of a Côte d'Ivoire government plan to make the country the region's energy hub by 2030, with 42% of renewables in the energy mix.

  • Greece's Intracom Telecom has expanded its mmWave range for fixed wireless access (FWA) with new MU-MIMO hub radios for multi-gigabit capacity. The WiBAS G5 dual-BS and the WiBAS G5 smart-BS hub radios will be revealed to the waiting world at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.

  • Like a gnat taking a tiny bite out of a blue whale, a Russian court has fined Google 4 million roubles ($52,526) for not removing access to content banned by Vladimir Putin's government, Reuters reports. Will Google even notice?

  • Still in Russia, the authorities there say they have raided the HQ and seized members of the REvil ransomware gang at the behest of the US, the BBC reports. Russia's intelligence bureau, the FSB, said it had seized more than 426 million rubles ($5 million), including a large amount of cryptocurrency.

  • As the Australian Open finally cranks into gear, sans Novak Djokovic, Vodafone has announced itself the "official connectivity partner" of the Wimbledon tennis championships as part of a multi-year deal. According to a press release, Vodafone will use the "power of 5G to help enhance the Wimbledon experience for fans." Augmented reality, virtual reality and IoT will all play a part. Vodafone is also working with the Wimbledon bosses and the UK's Lawn Tennis Association to develop a new competition for grassroots players.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

