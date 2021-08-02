Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Eurobites: Telefónica corrals Mavenir, AWS for managed IoT

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 2/8/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange lands transatlantic cable near Bordeaux; Cambridge Wireless and Huawei launch 5G testbed; CityFibre, Virtual1 team up for business fiber services.

  • Telefónica is working with Mavenir and Amazon Web Services (AWS) on what it describes as a "pre-commercial managed IoT connectivity service." The service, which will be managed by Telefónica Tech's IoT Kite platform, seeks to combine Mavenir's Packet Core with AWS's cloud infrastructure to offer Telefónica's customers worldwide faster access to the Internet from the closest AWS region, allowing companies in various industrial sectors to better control their IoT connectivity. The operator believes that a less centralized approach to IoT will bring a number of benefits, not the least of them lower latency.

  • Orange has landed its AMITIE subsea cable on a beach at Le Porge, near Bordeaux, in what is the first phase of a 6,800km project that will ultimately connect the US state of Massachusetts with Le Porge and Bude in the UK. The link, which is scheduled to be switched on in early 2022, comprises two pairs of fiber-optic cables, offering capacity of up to 32 terabits per second each. Orange says that the project was implemented at the Le Porge end with the fragile nature of the local environment in mind, using horizontal drilling 20 meters beneath the beach and dunes and following existing forest paths and the edges of local roads.

  • Cambridge Wireless and Huawei – the Chinese vendor that has officially been told it's no longer welcome in the UK's 5G networks – have launched a private 5G testbed within the UK's Cambridge Science Park. Now they are looking for innovative startups that want to develop and test 5G applications in a range of areas, including connected autonomous vehicles, electric vehicle charging and traffic management. The first phase of the accelerator program will run until March 2021.

  • UK altnet CityFibre has teamed up with wholesale-only network provider Virtual1 to offer fiber business services. Under the terms of the partnership, Virtual1 will enable its customers to access CityFibre's business Ethernet infrastructure in its full-fiber towns and cities across the UK from February, while CityFibre will use Virtual1's national network to deliver fiber options beyond its own fiber footprint its customers.

  • Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has settled its debt differences with Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company, which trades under the "Go" brand. According to an STC statement, the agreement was reached after an "intense and continuous negotiations between the two parties."

  • Lycamobile, the UK-based mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) focused on cut-price international calling, has beefed up its management team with three new appointments. Anil Tandan, formerly of Idea Cellular, joins as chief technology officer; Mikah Martin-Cruz, who has had stints at BT and Microsoft, becomes group chief marketing and digital officer; and ex-Vodafone man Karl Booth has been made chief commercial officer. Lycamobile operates in 23 countries across five continents, and claims 15 million customers worldwide.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
    DDoS Trends Report
    The Challenge of 5G Security
    Building the 5G experience
    Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
    Nokia Experience in 5G IMPACT Brochure
    Nokia WING and 5G
    HOW IS RPA+AI TRANSFORMING TELECOMMUNICATIONS?
    Keeping Us Digitally Connected During the COVID-19 Crisis
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
    March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
    March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
    March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
    Open RAN World Digital Conference
    April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
    February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
    February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
    February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
    February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
    March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
    March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
    March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
    March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
    March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
    March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
    November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
    How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
    5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
    Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
    5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
    Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE