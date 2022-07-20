Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Eurobites: Telefónica brings satellite into its IoT orbit

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/20/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson says private networks are good for airlines; Altice's FTTH infrastructure gets Arcep approval; London's Google Cloud data center suffers heatwave meltdown.

  • Telefónica is working with Sateliot, a satellite communications company, on the development of a new connectivity service with dual 5G NB-IoT technology in which Sateliot's new low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network will be integrated with Telefónica's current terrestrial NB-IoT networks to offer IoT connectivity wherever it's needed, including at sea. The system uses the network nodes of Kite, the managed IoT connectivity platform developed by Telefónica with which the customer can control and monitor their power lines.

    (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • And in other Telefónica 5G-related news, Telefónica España, via subsidiary TedCas, is collaborating with Boston Scientific to provide advanced healthcare technology to the recently created Remote Clinical Support Centre, which will be located in Madrid and will provide remote support to a number of hospitals in Europe, Africa and the Middle East dealing with cardiac patients. The low-latency nature of 5G will allow diagnostic equipment to be remotely controlled during a procedure, says Telefónica.

  • At a time when airports and airlines are still largely thrashing around in a period of post-peak-pandemic mayhem, Ericsson has released its Connected Aviation report, which looks at how private networks can help the aviation industry improve air-side operations and the customer experience. The report explores private networks case studies with Groupe ADP, Hub One and Air France; Airbus; and STC Saudi Arabia, citing, in some instances, performance gains of 20-40% for operations with private 5G networks.

  • French communications regulator has completed its audit of Altice France/SFR group's FTTH infrastructure and concluded that the group is not discriminatory in the way it deals with other commercial operators but did find that some of the information system tools used by the group were not fully interoperable with those used by third parties. The group has committed to rectifying this issue between now and the end of 2023.

  • London's Google Cloud data center suffered a "cooling related" outage on Tuesday as the UK capital – and a sizeable portion of the rest of the country – sweltered in temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. As Reuters reports, a small number of Google Cloud's customers were affected, with issues persisting for several hours.

  • Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia, has activated spectrum capacity on the Monet subsea cable system connecting Brazil to the US. With this addition, Sparkle now offers five routes between North and South America.

  • The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has cleared a TV advert for a Samsung smartwatch which featured a woman out jogging alone at 2 a.m. through city streets whilst wearing earphones and had attracted 27 complaints for being irresponsible by encouraging unsafe behavior. The ad attracted particular attention because of a spate of recent attacks on young women, including one that was carried out by a serving policeman. The ASA said: "We considered that running alone at night, of itself, was not likely to result in harm or injury. Whilst we acknowledged that an attack could happen, that was outside of a person's control and it could also happen in other, everyday scenarios and at all times of the day or night. For those reasons, we concluded that the ads did not encourage an unsafe practice and were not irresponsible." Samsung acknowledged that the ad "might have been perceived as insensitive by some viewers," and apologized for any offense given.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
    DDoS Trends Report
    The Challenge of 5G Security
    Building the 5G experience
    Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
    July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
    July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
    July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
    SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
    How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
    Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
    The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
    Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE