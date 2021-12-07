Sign In Register
IoT

Eurobites: Tele2's loss is Telia's gain in exec reshuffle

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/12/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: potential delay on EU digital levy details; Deutsche Telekom uses IoT for vaccine safety; Swisscom trumpets IoT award.

  • Nordic operator Tele2 is changing things around on the top table, with Charlotte Hansson coming in as EVP group CFO (though not until 2022) and Hendrik de Groot taking the reins as EVP chief commercial officer. Hansson was most recently CFO of Systembolaget, the state-owned Swedish alcohol retail chain, while de Groot has been a big cheese at the likes of VEON, Ziggo, Vodafone and BT. Heading for the exit door is Stefan Backman, who has decided to step down from his role as EVP group general counsel to do pretty much the same job at Tele2's rival, Telia, "no later than summer 2022," according to a Telia statement. Backman replaces Jonas Bengtsson, who will leave Telia at the end of 2021.

  • Detailed proposals for a European Commission digital levy on tech firms that were due this week could be postponed until the fall, according to a Reuters report citing the Financial Times. The levy is intended to fund Europe's recovery from the ongoing ravages of the coronavirus pandemic and would apply to mainly European companies in the digital sector, according to the report.

  • Meanwhile, back at the pandemic coalface, Deutsche Telekom is using IoT technology at 87 vaccination centers across Germany to ensure that its employees can get their COVID-19 shots safely. Sensors keep tabs on the temperature of the vaccine refrigerators, transmitting the data to the cloud. If the defined temperature range is exceeded, a fridge door left open or a sensor fails, an alarm is triggered in the reporting center. Telekom's building services provider, ISS Facility Services, was also involved in the setting-up of the system.

  • In other IoT news, Swisscom has seen off 4,400 other nominees to win the Global IoT Award at the Microsoft Partner Awards for its project to digitize railway infrastructure construction sites for the Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group. The project, says Swisscom, combines elements of 5G, IoT, AI, cloud and Azure to create "measurable benefits" on construction sites by increasing employee safety and reducing CO2 emissions, among other things.

  • Three UK has introduced a new TV bundle that includes an actual TV. Customers can choose between Three's 5G Home Broadband with a new 43-inch 4K TV (worth £499/US$691)) or 4G Home Broadband with a 32-inch HD TV (worth £249). Three is pitching this as a potential solution to the familiar battle-over-the-TV-remote problem.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

