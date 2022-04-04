Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Eurobites: STC hooks up with sovereign wealth fund for IoT push

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/4/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom updates on 5G rollout; Proximus brings fiber to West Flanders; Elisa Polystar buys Frinx.

  • Saudi Telecom Group (STC) has joined forces with the kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF), a state-owned sovereign wealth fund, to set up a joint venture intended to encourage adoption of the Internet of Things. The new company will be owned 50% PIF and 50% STC and have its headquarters in Riyadh. The hope is that the joint venture will come to be seen as a "technology agnostic" service provider that can create new opportunities in the manufacturing and logistics sectors, among others. In its release, STC cites local market studies which suggest the IoT market could reach 10.8 billion Saudi riyals (US$2.8 billion) by 2025, with an annual growth rate of 12.8%.

  • Deutsche Telekom says it has added around 350 new 5G standalone antenna sites – using the 3.6GHz frequency – in recent weeks, making the technology available in more than 200 urban centers. The operator also uses 2.1GHz spectrum in its 5G frequency mix – at 2.1GHz sites Telekom uses dynamic spectrum sharing, which divides the available frequency spectrum between 4G and 5G users.

  • Belgium's Proximus has promised to provide more than 65,000 homes and businesses in the southern part of West Flanders with a fiber connection by 2024, with a wider aim of reaching at least 80% coverage in the region's towns and cities by 2028.

  • Finland-based Elisa Polystar has acquired Frinx, a Slovakian network automation specialist, to help make its quest for "self-driving" networks a reality. Frinx, which has around 40 networking experts within its ranks, says its products are cloud-native, microservices-based and network vendor-independent. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

  • Microsoft's cloud business is once again attracting the interest of European Commission regulators. According to a Reuters report, the authorities have sent a questionnaire to customers and rivals of the software giant to find out if they feel like they are being allowed to compete effectively. The Commission, adds Reuters, has fined Microsoft €1.6 billion ($1.8 billion) over the last ten years for breaching antitrust rules and for failing to comply with its order to halt what the Commission viewed as anti-competitive practices.

  • Lacuna Space, an Anglo-Dutch company headquartered in Harwell, UK, has added another IoT gateway to its satellite-based LoRaWAN network.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
    DDoS Trends Report
    The Challenge of 5G Security
    Building the 5G experience
    Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
    April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
    April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
    April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
    April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
    April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
    April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
    China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
    How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
    du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
    Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    US 5G leadership depends on ending government infighting By J. David Grossman, VP of Regulatory Affairs, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)
    Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE