IoT

Eurobites: MTN Uganda turns to TIP tech for network automation

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/14/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia and Ooredoo deploy 4G and 5G FWA in Oman; STC adds fire alarm system to its smart armory; Openreach's Selley lands a CBE in Birthday Honours list.

  • MTN Uganda has signed an agreement with several members of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to allow it to deploy TIP's Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) technology to decouple the hardware from the software at its cell sites, thereby offering greater flexibility when it comes to upgrading software. Typically, cell site hardware and software are "aggregated," necessitating wholesale replacement of kit to upgrade the transport network. For the Uganda deployment, Aviat will oversee the deployment of the DCSG offering using network operating software provided by ADVA, running on Edgecore hardware. The ultimate aim of the exercise is to provide greater automation in the transport network, says MTN.

  • Nokia and Ooredoo have begun deployment of 4G and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) throughout Oman. Initially, 15,000 homes and businesses will be connected to the 4G version, while 3,000 homes in city centers will get the 5G variant, all via Nokia's FastMile product range.

  • Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is extending its smart-home technology partnership with RPMA, adding RPMA's wireless fire alarm product to its armory for the planned smart mega-city of Neom. The alarm system, LINC Air, includes an artificial intelligence platform developed by STC and is able, among other things, to differentiate between "real smoke" and the Bukhoor incense that is widely emitted by traditional incense burners in the kingdom. STC recently signed an agreement with the developers of Neom to operate a 5G network and establish an innovation center at the city for applications in virtual reality, augmented reality and related areas.

  • Clive Selley, the CEO of BT's semi-autonomous network access division, Openreach, has been awarded a CBE in the British Queen's Birthday Honours list 2021, for services to the telecommunications industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Light Reading's royal correspondent, Tarquin Fauntleroy, the award gives Clive the right to drive a pack of otters across Hammersmith Bridge every other Tuesday.

    Clive Selley, OBE: Otters at the ready
    Clive Selley, OBE: Otters at the ready

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

