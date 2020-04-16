Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Eurobites: European smartphone market could halve in value this year – IDC study

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/16/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom signs NB-IoT roaming deals; A1 Austria helps with coronavirus testing; how Internet traffic data proves we're all baking now.

  • The European smartphone market could almost halve in value this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Italy and Spain bearing the brunt of the fall in demand, according to a new study from IDC. This is the worst-case scenario; the more probable outcome is fall of 26.8%, though even that is way beyond the drop in value seen in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, says the market research firm. Marta Pinto, program manager at IDC EMEA, said: "In Europe the biggest impact will clearly be in countries such as Italy and Spain, the places hardest hit by the crisis, but under our probable scenario we are expecting nearly all European markets to drop by around a fifth."

    Source: IDC
    Source: IDC

  • Deutsche Telekom has signed its first narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) roaming agreements, with Swisscom, Telia Company and Vodafone. The deals bring mobile IoT roaming services to a further nine European countries, and additional agreements in a similar vein are expected in the coming months. IoT roaming is important for many industries such as logistics, where containers may need to be tracked across several international borders.

  • Austrian operator A1 is playing its part in the coronavirus fight by quickly implementing a platform that allows for the digital screening of COVID-19 test samples. A1 teamed up with the state of Tyrol, the Red Cross and the medical tech company Ilvi for the project, which is based on the operator's "server solution," to which authorities, screening teams and laboratories are all connected.

  • Figures continue to pour in regarding the levels of traffic on European networks and beyond since the COVID-19 crisis kicked in. Incredibly, in the month between the start of the crisis and April 12, Internet traffic growth – of 35% – on Telefónica's fixed network was equivalent to that normally recorded over the course of a whole year. Cloudflare, a US-based network infrastructure provider, has been sharing data on how UK Internet traffic has changed in the last 28 days (up to April 15), breaking things down into handy thematic chunks. For example, Internet traffic related to "desserts and baking" has increased by a multiple of 4.82 as folk dust down their breadmakers and get their aprons on. And as people dream of being able to return to their favourite watering holes, the "cocktails/beer" category of Internet content has more than tripled. (The "cosmetic surgery" category is also up by a multiple of 2.08 – make of that what you will.)

  • Vodafone has announced a new employee fundraising initiative to support those charities trying to help those affected most by the coronavirus crisis, with the operator matching employee donations to the chosen charities. The scheme covers employees of both Vodafone and Vodacom.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Connected Tech Helps Cities Conserve Resources and Reduce Costs
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, NULL
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, NULL
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, NULL
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, NULL
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
    April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
    April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
    April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
    April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
    May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
    Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
    Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE