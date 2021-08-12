Eurobites: Colt beefs up its metro network with help from CityFibre

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telefónica's smart bins; Ericsson draws on Viavi's geolocation smarts; Orange wants to plant trees.

Colt Technology Services has teamed up with CityFibre to beef up its metro network in eight UK cities, Glasgow, Leeds and Bristol among them. According to Colt, the partnership enables it to use an "innovative access model" to connect commercial buildings as on-net locations, supporting managed Colt services. Colt's IQ network comprises 29,000 on-net buildings and more than 900 data centers across Europe, Asian and North America.

Telefónica's IoT and cybersecurity unit, Telefónica Tech, is providing 5G narrowband (NB-IoT) connectivity for a "smart bin" project in Barcelona. The bins in question feature a special connected "ring" that can recognize the barcode on the discarded packaging and identify what type of waste has been placed in them. The scheme can also reward those doing the recycling, allowing people who are prepared to digitally identify themselves to score points that can be exchanged for environmental incentives or donated to causes that are of benefit to wider society. Smarter than your average bin.

(Source: Telefónica Tech)

Ericsson has added geolocation capabilities from Viavi to its Intelligent Automation Platform, which the Swedish vendor describes as a service management and orchestration product that enables any mobile network to be, as the name suggests, intelligently automated. Viavi is supplying its Nitro Mobile product, which captures, locates and analyzes "mobile events" across the network, providing operators with a clearer window into what's going on and – potentially – make more money from it.