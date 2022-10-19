Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Eurobites: BT's pension fund takes £11B hit from UK government's 'mini-budget'

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 10/19/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT helps robots pick strawberries; A1 Telekom Austria, Elisa battle on in Q3; MTN walks away from Telkom takeover talks.

(Photo by Paul Rainford)
(Photo by Paul Rainford)

  • BT, the Britain's incumbent operator and owner of mobile subsidiary EE, has seen an estimated £11 billion (US$12.3 billion) wiped off the value of its pension fund following the UK government's so-called "mini-budget" on September 23 that plunged the ruling Conservative party into crisis and prompted the Bank of England to intervene in the gilts market. As the Guardian reports, the disclosure comes in the annual report published by the pension scheme, to which around 270,000 members belong. "Following the year end, there was a significant fall in the value of the scheme's assets, during a period of significant market volatility in the second half of September," stated the report, with admirable restraint.

  • In happier news (though maybe not for human fruit-pickers), BT has come up with a robotics platform and management system that it says presents a "vision of the future of soft fruit farming," one that sees connected robots, powered exclusively by renewable energy, assisting farmers in harvesting their strawberries, raspberries and wotnot. Specifically, BT has developed and tested the edge and cloud architecture that can provide the infrastructure through which such IoT-based wizardry can operate.

    Careful now... (Source: BT)
    Careful now...
    (Source: BT)

  • The impact of rising energy prices on operators is made starkly clear in A1 Telekom Austria's third-quarter results, which show A1's electricity costs rising 19.6% on the previous quarter, to €37 million ($36.1 million). Aside from the electric shock, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) rose 7.8% year-on-year, to €517 million ($505 million), on revenues that rose 7.2%, to €1.29 billion ($1.26 billion). A1 confirmed its full-year outlook, which envisages revenues rising by close to 3% and capex up by approximately 15%.

  • Finland's Elisa also seems to making progress, despite what it calls "geopolitical challenges and increasing uncertainties." EBITDA improved by 4% year-on-year, to €194 million ($189.5 million), on revenues that increased 8%, to €534 million ($521.5 million). 5G rollout seems to be going well for the operator – its 5G network now reaches more than 200 locations and covers over 83% of Finns. Full-year revenues and EBITDA are expected to be "slightly higher" than they were in 2021.

  • Nokia is to provide its 7750 service router platform, powered by FP5 silicon, to Netherlands-based Internet exchange provider NL-ix. The deployment, says Nokia, will enable NL-ix to begin the rollout of 400GE and 800GE access and interconnection services for its cloud provider and national research and education network (NREN) customers.

  • South Africa's MTN has walked away from takeover talks with Telkom SA following, in the words of MTN's statement, a failure to "reach agreement to their mutual satisfaction on the process going forward." The deal, thought by analysts to be prompted mainly by MTN's attraction to Telkom's fiber infrastructure and data centers, would have seen the coming together of the second- and third-biggest mobile operators in South Africa.

  • Vodafone has launched what it claims is the cheapest "social" broadband tariff on the UK market. Available to people receiving certain welfare payments, Vodafone Essentials Broadband costs £12 ($13.47) a month and offers downlink speeds of 38 Mbit/s. The operator also says it is offering small business owners a year's free broadband to help them cope with rising costs.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
    DDoS Trends Report
    The Challenge of 5G Security
    Building the 5G experience
    Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
    October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
    October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
    October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
    October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
    October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
    October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
    November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
    November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
    November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
    November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
    November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
    November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
    November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
    November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
    November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
    November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Beyond 10Gb/s, the next step will be 50G-PON By Huawei
    All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
    800G Pluggable MSA Announces a Demo of 800G-LR4 Transceiver Prototype By Huawei
    Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
    How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE