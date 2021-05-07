Eurobites: BT trials IoT tech at Port of Ipswich

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sky extends partnership with Channel 4; Arm boss defends Nvidia deal; Sweden's Coops hit by Kaseya cyberattack.
BT has teamed up with Associated British Ports to trial IoT technology at the Port of Ipswich, installing IoT devices on cranes and other equipment to generate data relating to the movement of goods and machinery, which is then captured on BT's Intelligent Assets platform. Connectivity is provided by the 4G network of EE, BT's mobile subsidiary. European ports have proved fertile ground for mobile operators wanting to test the potential of new connected technologies as port owners look to keep tabs on their assets. (See Eurobites: Proximus Floats Private 5G Network Concept at Port of Antwerp and Eurobites: BT Helps Steer Belfast Harbor Into Smarter Waters.)
Sky, the UK purveyor of pay-TV and more, has extended and expanded its long-term commercial partnership with broadcaster Channel 4. Though the details are vague, a statement says that the deal ensures that "Sky customers continue to have easy access to Channel 4 brands and content across Sky's products, with deep integration" into Sky's products "as well as high levels of content discoverability." This verbiage seems to refer mainly to the easy availability of Channel 4's "All 4" catch-up service on Sky's platform, as well the potential use of advertising technologies developed by Comcast company Freewheel.
The CEO of Arm, the UK chip designer that is the process of being acquired by Nvidia, has used a blog to condemn what he describes as the "ill-informed speculation" surrounding Arm's future with its new parent. "Some believe that an initial public offering (IPO) would have been a better path," Simon Segars says in the blog. "Others are concerned that Arm will leave the UK, while some have fears that Arm will become anti-competitive." According to Segars, these assumptions "couldn't be further from the truth" and he is convinced that the acquisition is "a better outcome than an IPO." (See UK scrutiny chips away at Nvidia's $40B Arm buy, UK watchdog growls at Nvidia's Arm deal and Arm sale to Nvidia a disaster for UK, warns co-founder.)
The colossal cyberattack that over the weekend was revealed to have targeted Florida-based IT company Kaseya has not only played havoc with US companies using its software: The BBC reports that around 500 Coop supermarket stores in Sweden have been forced to close as the Kaseya hack meant the retailer's tills and self-service checkouts stopped working. Cybersecurity company Huntress Labs pointed the finger of blame at the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang.
Saudi Telecom Company's mobile customers can now recharge their prepaid "Sawa" mobile credit through Amazon.sa or via the Amazon app. Customers can select the mobile recharge option on the Amazon site or app, enter their mobile number and complete transactions electronically via a debit card, credit card or with an Amazon.sa gift card.
— Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading