Eurobites: BT trials IoT tech at Port of Ipswich

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sky extends partnership with Channel 4; Arm boss defends Nvidia deal; Sweden's Coops hit by Kaseya cyberattack.

BT has teamed up with Associated British Ports to trial IoT technology at the Port of Ipswich, installing IoT devices on cranes and other equipment to generate data relating to the movement of goods and machinery, which is then captured on BT's Intelligent Assets platform. Connectivity is provided by the 4G network of EE, BT's mobile subsidiary. European ports have proved fertile ground for mobile operators wanting to test the potential of new connected technologies as port owners look to keep tabs on their assets. (See Eurobites: Proximus Floats Private 5G Network Concept at Port of Antwerp and Eurobites: BT Helps Steer Belfast Harbor Into Smarter Waters.)

Sky, the UK purveyor of pay-TV and more, has extended and expanded its long-term commercial partnership with broadcaster Channel 4. Though the details are vague, a statement says that the deal ensures that "Sky customers continue to have easy access to Channel 4 brands and content across Sky's products, with deep integration" into Sky's products "as well as high levels of content discoverability." This verbiage seems to refer mainly to the easy availability of Channel 4's "All 4" catch-up service on Sky's platform, as well the potential use of advertising technologies developed by Comcast company Freewheel.

The colossal cyberattack that over the weekend was revealed to have targeted Florida-based IT company Kaseya has not only played havoc with US companies using its software: The BBC reports that around 500 Coop supermarket stores in Sweden have been forced to close as the Kaseya hack meant the retailer's tills and self-service checkouts stopped working. Cybersecurity company Huntress Labs pointed the finger of blame at the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang.