Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Leading Lights 2022 Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Eurobites: BICS, Thales combine on eSIMs for IoT devices

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/14/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom integrates mobile network with Teams; Telecom Italia digitizes truckers; OneWeb delivers connectivity to Kazakhstan.

  • BICS, the international services arm of Belgium's Proximus, has teamed up with Thales to make it easier for enterprises to use eSIM technology within IoT devices such as smart meters or smart appliances. According to BICS, enterprises have struggled to do this in the past due to the level of integration required with mobile operators. BICS will enable the provisioning of eSIMs inside Thales Cinterion modules; these modules can then connect to mobile network operators anywhere in the world with the Thales IoT Connectivity Activation service.

  • Deutsche Telekom and Microsoft have come together to allow businesses to integrate their customers' mobile phone numbers into the ubiquitous Teams collaboration software. Under the new system, users can make calls directly in Teams regardless of their location and devices and make and receive national and international calls with their own mobile phone number.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed an agreement with FIAP, the Italian hauliers' federation, aimed at fostering digital innovation in the logistics industry. TIM will draw on the expertise of its specialist units – Noovle for cloud/edge computing, Olivetti for IoT and Telsy for cybersecurity. Areas of focus include monitoring and tracking of vehicle fleets as well as interactive communication between vehicles and goods manufacturers/distributors.

  • OneWeb, the satellite broadband company that is co-owned by the UK government and India's Bharti Global, has completed field trials of low-Earth (LEO) based broadband in rural areas of Kazakhstan. OneWeb says the trials demonstrated how the company can provide connectivity across remote areas of Northern Kazakhstan using electronically steered user terminals from Kymeta, a company specializing in flat-panel antennas.

  • GlobalPlatform, a company that allows device makers and others to certify their products, has published a white paper highlighting what it describes as the potentially confusing implementation of security levels in the EU Cybersecurity Certification Scheme (EUCC) proposed by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) as part of the Cyber Security Act (CSA). In a statement, Olivier Van Nieuwenhuyze, chair of the GlobalPlatform Security Task Force, said: "In differing from well-established security levels used in industry, the EUCC has introduced confusion and disturbed ecosystems founded on existing security schemes."

  • Sweden-based Sinch has launched AskFrank, an AI-enabled question-answering search engine. According to Sinch, AskFrank integrates with a business's existing customer engagement chatbots, contact center, website or knowledge base. If you're wondering, it's called AskFrank because the answers it gives are "frank, direct and honest": It's nothing to do with this Frank or this Frank.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
    DDoS Trends Report
    The Challenge of 5G Security
    Building the 5G experience
    Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
    September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 14, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
    September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
    September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
    September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
    September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
    How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc Yves, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
    Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
    Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
    42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
    AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE